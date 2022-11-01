Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two journalists in Iran, both women, did what independent journalists are supposed to do when they see an injustice — they reported on it. Reporters Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi helped expose the tragedy of the young Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died Sept. 16 after being detained in Tehran by the Islamic “morality police” for an alleged headscarf violation. Her death set off a nationwide uprising led by women. Now the journalists are in prison — simply for having disseminated the facts.

The uprising was sparked in part by photographs from the hospital where Amini died, which went viral on social media and triggered a massive outpouring of pent-up frustration and anger at the Islamic theocracy. The authorities claimed 22-year-old Amini had a heart attack; her family said she was beaten by police. Her death appears to have brought a wave of young Iranians to the streets who had not participated in previous protests in 2009.

Ms. Hamedi, a reporter with the reformist daily newspaper Shargh, published a widely circulated report from Kasra hospital, where Amini died, and also shared a photo of Amini’s distraught family. The Post’s Miriam Berger writes that Ms. Mohammadi, a journalist with Ham Mihan, another daily newspaper aligned with Iran’s reformist politicians, reported from Amini’s funeral in her hometown of Saqqez in the northwestern Kurdistan province. Security forces attacked mourners when they shouted anti-regime slogans and women removed their mandatory headscarves.

Government authorities arrested Ms. Hamedi on Sept. 22 and Ms. Mohammadi on Sept. 29. They were accused of being CIA spies and “primary sources of news for foreign media.” The espionage charge is punishable by the death penalty. A statement from the Iranian intelligence services claimed the CIA orchestrated the journalists’ reporting, joined by British and Israeli spies. The statement warned that the “super spy services” had laid the groundwork for and instigated the mass protests.

No one for a minute should believe such nonsense. The two journalists were doing their job, and Amini’s death was reported by others as well. It says a lot about Iran’s security agencies that they had to concoct a wild CIA plot when even the most rudimentary intelligence gathering would reveal that the streets are filled with discontent. Six weeks after Amini’s death, students clashed with security services in Tehran on Sunday, and on Monday authorities announced plans to hold a public trial for 1,000 people accused of fomenting unrest. Overall, at least 270 people have died and 14,000 have been arrested since the protests began.

Iran is being convulsed by a generation in revolt. Iran’s leadership is in denial, looking for scapegoats among journalists and the CIA. This is a dead end. Only giving the Iranian people the freedoms they demand — and have longed for — will end the unrest.

