Jim Moore is a professor of politics and government at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. Over the past few decades, Oregon elections have tended toward predictability. Virtually all statewide offices and congressional seats are filled by Democrats (there is one Republican member of our House delegation). No matter a Democratic candidate’s quality or funding, Republicans usually lose.

That predictability has evaporated this year. Three races for the U.S. House are up for grabs. But the main event is the Oregon governor’s race. We could see the state’s first Republican governor in 40 years.

With the departing governor, Kate Brown, term-limited, handing off the seat to Tina Kotek — the longtime speaker of the Oregon House — would have been almost automatic in a typical election year. But these midterms, even in Oregon, are different. Kotek is campaigning as a progressive who’ll build on the status quo, and that is a gamble.

Her Republican rival, Christine Drazan, is a former legislative staffer and lobbyist who won a seat in the Oregon House in 2019, where she is the minority leader. She campaigns on the theme that Oregon is falling apart — with crime and homelessness in the forefront — as a result of incompetent Democratic leadership.

The wild card in this race is unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state legislator of more than 20 years, often the swing vote on matters of taxation and climate policy. Johnson’s pitch is that both her opponents are examples of the extremes that now guide the major parties and her leadership will bring the best ideas of both groups to the table while rejecting the craziness.

Polls have Kotek and Drazan in a dead heat, with Johnson well behind but possibly siphoning away enough Democratic votes to elect the Republican.

Some of the big national issues are not having a major impact in Oregon. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade might galvanize voters elsewhere, but Oregon’s abortion laws are not under assault. Even among the 35 percent of Oregon voters who are unaffiliated and thus presumably movable in one direction or the other on the issue, polling about voter concerns from late summer showed that they ranked abortion far behind the economy, homelessness and crime.

Crime in Portland is, unusually, a major issue in this election. It has everything to do with the highly publicized protests and rioting that occurred in the summer of 2020, and their lingering effects. Drazan and Johnson both are pushing plans to get more funding to the state police to be ready for any future clashes. This is more politically popular than Kotek’s more nuanced stance that talks about the Black Lives Matter movement behind many of the protests and about the issues Oregon needs to face with its history on race.

Homelessness in Portland is also a big factor this year. All three candidates have said they will declare a “homeless emergency” if elected. Homelessness is a statewide issue, so this is not just a case of picking on Portland; people see it in cities and towns across the state. Both Johnson and Drazan are working to tie Kotek to the homelessness crisis, blaming failed progressive policies. Kotek responds by pointing out that neither Drazan’s nor Johnson’s plans to address homelessness are detailed enough to be more than campaign themes.

And, of course, inflation and economic uncertainty figures into the mix. Drazan and Johnson push lower taxes and fewer regulations; Kotek advocates for programs to help those who are hurt the most. On this issue, Johnson sounds like a Republican.

The polling suggests that Johnson’s message is not working as voters sort themselves into the Drazan and Kotek camps. Johnson had been polling as high as 25 to 30 percent during the summer but is now dropping into the teens and maybe lower. Still, given the fact that Oregon Democrats have won by single-digit margins for nine of the past 10 gubernatorial elections, Johnson could essentially play the role she did as a legislator: the swing vote.

The tightness of the race has attracted some major outside attention. President Biden has campaigned for Kotek in Portland (to what effect, no one knows — other candidates around the country have avoided appearing beside a president with low approval numbers). Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also came to town. Former president Barack Obama recorded a video for Kotek.

Drazan has received visits from Republican governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. The message to voters was clear: Both of them won in states that voted for Biden in 2020.

