In the days since Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, was attacked and knocked unconscious by an intruder inside their San Francisco home, law enforcement documents have revealed more details. The intruder had a hammer, zip ties, a rope, a roll of tape and rubber gloves. He broke into the home early Friday morning by smashing through a glass door. He woke Mr. Pelosi and stated that he wanted to talk to “Nancy,” and that he would wait. His plan, the intruder told police, was to hold “Nancy” hostage, demand the truth from her and break her kneecaps if necessary.

Any decent person would find such a violent assault horrifying. Not so for a number of Republicans and conservatives who have seized on it as an occasion for jokes and an opportunity to spread lies about a political rival’s spouse.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) was the first, turning the incident into an applause line at a political rally hours after the Friday attack. He started out by saying the right thing: “Speaker Pelosi’s husband, they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere." If only Mr. Youngkin had stopped there. But he added a partisan gibe: "We’re going to send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

Others soon joined in. Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a “Paul Pelosi Halloween costume” featuring men’s underwear and a hammer; Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, drew laughter at a campaign event when she said, “Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) and right-wing activist Dinesh D’Souza pushed absurd internet rumors about the attack on social media.

All this from a party that touts itself as tough on crime. To his credit, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued an immediate and unequivocal condemnation of the attack. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) waited until he was asked about it on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” and said he had been in touch with Ms. Pelosi, adding “what happened to Paul Pelosi is wrong.” But neither leader has called out those who have mocked and minimized this deplorable act of violence that was so clearly politically motivated.

They might not want to offend the GOP base less than a week away from midterms. But looking away as jokes are made and lies told about an elderly man being beaten further coarsens the nation’s already toxic politics. Increasing numbers of Americans believe that those who disagree with them are not just wrong but evil — raising an obvious predicate for violence.

No party is safe from fanatics and lunatics, a sad fact underscored by the 2017 shooting of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and others at a congressional baseball practice and the aborted attempt to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. Elected officials — local, state and federal — say threats against them are increasing. Republican leaders should speak out against violence — and against those who make light of it — or there might well be more of it.

