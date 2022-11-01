The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion Progressives misunderstood how the war in Ukraine can lead to peace

November 1, 2022 at 4:04 p.m. EDT
Natasha Nishchedim, 63, with her 18-month-old granddaughter, Maira, on Oct. 22 in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post). (Heidi Levine/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Oct. 28 news article “Some House Democrats frustrated with Jayapal over bungled Ukraine letter”:

House “progressives” have done far more than damage Democrats’ political standing for the upcoming elections, which seemed to be their rationale for withdrawing their letter urging President Biden to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Progressive Democrats have validated Mr. Putin’s strategic assumption that the West will fold. That bolsters his fantasy of creating an expansive Russian empire. Other autocrats and megalomaniacs around the world could be encouraged to engage in military aggression.

“Progressives” miss the potential to promote the peace that Ukrainian resistance has enabled. Mr. Putin’s goals have been utterly defeated. Ukraine will forever look West, and NATO will forever be stronger. Russia’s military and economy have been severely weakened. Ukraine’s heroic and remarkable resistance is reducing Russia’s ability to wage war now and in the future and is showing would-be aggressors around the world that war is futile.

“Progressives” do not understand that peace is not laying down arms and acquiescing to invasion. Peace is promoted when autocrats and tyrants realize that war won’t work. They aren’t persuaded by humanitarian or moral arguments. Unflagging, unified support for Ukraine’s cause promotes peace. House “progressives” would put all civilized nations at profound risk.

David Crane, Washington

