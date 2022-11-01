Regarding the Oct. 28 news article “Some House Democrats frustrated with Jayapal over bungled Ukraine letter”:
“Progressives” miss the potential to promote the peace that Ukrainian resistance has enabled. Mr. Putin’s goals have been utterly defeated. Ukraine will forever look West, and NATO will forever be stronger. Russia’s military and economy have been severely weakened. Ukraine’s heroic and remarkable resistance is reducing Russia’s ability to wage war now and in the future and is showing would-be aggressors around the world that war is futile.
“Progressives” do not understand that peace is not laying down arms and acquiescing to invasion. Peace is promoted when autocrats and tyrants realize that war won’t work. They aren’t persuaded by humanitarian or moral arguments. Unflagging, unified support for Ukraine’s cause promotes peace. House “progressives” would put all civilized nations at profound risk.
David Crane, Washington
