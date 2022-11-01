The Oct. 30 Business article about fully remote companies, “Remote work changed their lives. Now they’re never going back into the office.,” was a fun read, and I’m excited for the employees featured, who are clearly making the most of their employers’ flexible policies. But for many of us, having the freedom to work remotely has much more mundane benefits. For me, it’s being able to shuttle my kids to and from activities of their choice or just being at home with them, rather than relying on after-school care, as I did when they were younger and I commuted downtown every day. It’s being able to run errands during the week. It was two weeks in the exotic locale of Cleveland at my mom’s this summer.