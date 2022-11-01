Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Musk makes me miss Carl Sagan. In the several days since the world’s richest man closed the deal to become sole proprietor of Twitter, I’ve been deluged with Musk wisdom — advice to young people, advice for success, warnings about porn. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I guess if Pope Francis has to instruct priests and nuns to purge “adult entertainment” from their cellphones, porn must be more pervasive than I realized. But Musk has mentioned porn so many times, I’d begun to wonder whether he doth protest too much.

Then again, perhaps he’s trying to distance himself from a porn site that featured a Tesla and a couple taking advantage of the electric car’s autopilot feature.

Meanwhile, Tesla faces a lawsuit surrounding the death of a Tesla driver, who crashed while using the driver-assist feature of the vehicle. Tesla maintains that accidents are the fault of drivers, not the autopilot system — noting that drivers are supposed to keep both hands on the wheel and eyes focused on the road while on autopilot.

Complicating matters, Musk tweeted that there are “more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined.” What ever could he have meant?

The lawsuit might be the least of Musk’s problems.

Within days of taking ownership, Musk retweeted — and later deleted — a horrid conspiracy theory about the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, late last week. Rather than condemn the violence and pledge to use his powerful medium to advance a more civil society, he suggested that a baseless conspiracy theory might explain the events in San Francisco on early Friday morning.

Why feed the monster? Why not slay it, instead?

The answer isn’t encouraging. In short, Musk fell in love with the monster. He fell for the allure of the immediate and acted with the impulsiveness of a child who suddenly realizes he can unlock doors.

Having promised to make Twitter open to more voices, and declaring himself a “free speech absolutist,” Musk is a man out of control. He has fired many of the company’s executive officers as well as the board of directors and has intimated that Twitter’s attempts to monitor and cull harmful speech will be scrapped.

Yes, Virginia, there is such a thing as too much money.

Musk’s fortune-cookie tidbits of wisdom, meanwhile, point to a disconcerting shallowness. His advice isn’t so much bad as prosaic and sounds like pablum for schoolkids: Read books, think big, be useful.

If only. As we approach the midterm elections amid deepening concerns that we’re teetering on the brink of civil war, Musk is missing an opportunity to be useful himself and to change the world for good.

For starters, Musk might add Sagan, a fellow pilgrim in the search for meaning in the universe, to his reading list. Philosopher/astronomer Sagan, who died in 1996, managed to raise our sights toward the heavens and elevate the human spirit with an economy of language that should appeal to the new Twitter czar. His humility before the infinite is a telling contrast to Musk’s flamboyant goal of colonizing Mars.

Though Sagan, most famous for studying extraterrestrial life, was a frequent target of mockery in his day, he in retrospect was a prophet. In a tweet-worthy excerpt from “Cosmos,” Sagan might have been talking about today’s increasingly vile and violent partisanship when he wrote:

“Every one of us is, in the cosmic perspective, precious,” he said. “If a human disagrees with you, let him live. In a hundred billion galaxies, you will not find another.”

I used to think it was better to let people, including former president Donald Trump, have their say, no matter how ignorant, manipulative or deceitful.

Now I’m not so sure. Culling hate speech, especially in a moment when antisemitism is on the rise and racist epithets are once more popping up on Twitter, might be the least we can do. In the first 12 hours of Musk’s ownership, the use of some racial slurs on the platform increased 500 percent, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute, a research group that predicts emerging threats based on content.

One result is that people are leaving the platform, including such high-profile celebrities as “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes. Maybe more regular folks will abandon Twitter altogether and return to human exchanges with neighbors and friends.

It’s what we need. And leaving the orcs to fight among themselves wouldn’t be the worst thing. Let them live — among themselves.

