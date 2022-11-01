Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Oct. 30 news article “Profit, pain and puppies: The rescue of 4,000 beagles”: The commercial breeding cruelty crisis is bigger than any one breeder or case. The Agriculture Department’s willful blindness to the abuse of thousands of beagles at Envigo — a USDA-licensed breeding facility in Virginia — is just the latest example of the USDA’s repeated failure to enforce the Animal Welfare Act, choosing instead to allow egregious violations of the law to go unpunished.

Last year, the ASPCA helped rescue more than 500 dogs from a USDA-licensed puppy mill where USDA inspectors documented similarly horrific treatment of dogs, including dead and starving dogs, who were bred to be sold to pet stores. For months, the agency did nothing to help these animals until the Justice Department stepped in, asking a federal court to intervene.

Advertisement

The AWA empowers the USDA to issue penalties and fines, temporarily revoke licenses and open administrative actions against violators. In both cases, the agency chose not to enforce the law, allowing animals to suffer and die. The USDA continues to be complicit, even renewing Envigo’s license this summer, allowing it to continue operating animal facilities despite its proven record of abuse.

The most meaningful and lasting solution is for Congress to pass Goldie’s Act, which would require the USDA to do its job of protecting the animals in its care and holding its licensees accountable when they violate the law.

Matt Bershadker, New York

The writer is president and chief executive of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

GiftOutline Gift Article