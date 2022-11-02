Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With President Biden down in the doldrums of presidential unpopularity, desperate swing state Democrats are turning to former president Barack Obama to campaign for them. That might not be such a great idea. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Hindsight can be rosy, but Obama’s record of helping down-ballot Democrats is … less than stellar. In fact, Obama presided over the loss of more House, Senate, state legislative and governors’ seats than any president in U.S. history.

When Obama took office, Democrats were on top of the world. They had a 60-seat, filibuster-proof majority in the Senate — the largest since 1979. And they had 257 seats in the House — the largest majority since 1993. Eight years later, after the 2016 elections, Democrats held just 48 senate seats and 194 House seats — a net loss of 12 Senate seats and 63 House seats.

That’s a catastrophic record, but it’s nothing compared to the cataclysm Obama presided over at the state level. When Obama took office, Republicans held just 3,223 state legislative seats. By the time he left, they had 4,162. That is a net loss of 939 Democratic state legislative seats — the largest loss of power under any president since Dwight D. Eisenhower. At the start of Obama’s term, Democrats controlled both chambers of 27 state legislatures; eight years later they were down to just 13. When Obama took office, Democrats held 28 governors’ offices; when he left, they were down to just 16.

Taken together, Democrats suffered a net loss of at least 1,027 elected offices under Obama — including federal and state legislative seats, governorships and, of course, the presidency. At the end of Obama’s term, Democrats held fewer elected offices nationwide than at any time since the 1920s.

While Obama was a two-term president, after eight years in office he had driven about 8.4 million Americans who voted for him away from the Democrats and into the arms of Donald Trump. A Post analysis found that, of the nearly 700 counties that twice voted for Obama, one-third went for Trump in 2016. These disaffected Obama voters helped deliver Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida into GOP hands. Some of those very swing states that will determine control of Congress Tuesday.

It is not surprising that many Democrats don’t want Biden to join them on the campaign trail. But Obama may not be the savior they are hoping for. To the contrary, based on this disastrous record, he may be electoral kryptonite.

