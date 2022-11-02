Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) has done important work protecting whistleblowers and advancing the most effective accountability laws on the books. He has fought for government and corporate whistleblowers and continuously fights special-interest groups and Wall Street.

Mr. Grassley was the only member of Congress who stood behind me while I battled the FBI over gross misconduct and malfeasance at the World Trade Center-9/11 crime scene under a Republican president. I prevailed in that case.

After I retired from the FBI after 25 years as a special agent, the National Whistleblower Center asked me to join its board of directors, where I now serve as a co-chair. I have firsthand knowledge that Mr. Grassley remains the most important advocate for whistleblowers in Congress. He is sponsoring key legislation to protect whistleblowers who expose money laundering and violations of sanctions. His money laundering bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Sens. Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). Mr. Grassley is no puppet. He is the whistleblower’s strongest friend.