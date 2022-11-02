Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Nov. 1 editorial “Unacceptable”: Republicans and Democrats might not agree on much these days. Regardless, one thing that the voters in Ward 3 concur upon is the essential nature of ushering in an era of reform on the D.C. Council. In the Democratic primary, D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) commissioned a poll favoring Matthew Frumin over his opposition. Now, she has been ordered to pay more than $6,000 to the Fair Elections Fund for her conduct. This inaccurate poll led to the withdrawal of multiple candidates and shaped the outcome of the election.

Not only do Ms. Silverman and Mr. Frumin owe other Democrats a sincere apology, but Mr. Frumin also owes all Ward 3 voters a heartfelt explanation. What do we hear from Mr. Frumin in the aftermath of this unethical scheme? Crickets.

Will Mr. Frumin repudiate Ms. Silverman’s endorsement, or will he serve as yet another member of the far-left voting bloc that fuels our capital city’s demise? We will not hold our breath waiting for Mr. Frumin, and we should not wait for the latter to befall us.

Henry J. Wilson, Washington

The writer is communications director for Ward 3 candidate David Krucoff.

Some people say that as an independent at-large D.C. Council member, I can be assertive. I ask tough questions and want to see the receipts.

I take the same approach in campaigning. If I’m considering an endorsement or deciding how I should focus my campaign resources, I want evidence. So in the waning days of the Ward 3 council primary race, I paid $6,278 for two polls to understand what Ward 3 voters were thinking. I wanted to measure the impact of big-money spending by Democrats for Education Reform, a national group I have tangled with over deceptive political mail. The group was spending hundreds of thousands in Ward 3, and I knew I could expect the same in my general-election race.

A Nov. 1 editorial called my actions “unacceptable.” I call it campaigning. The editorial seemed stuck on a scurrilous complaint that was filed against me for improper coordination with other campaigns, which was unfounded. Instead, the ruling found the polling expenditure improper. I disagree.

What does that leave? I spent campaign money on a poll, publicly reported the poll and used the poll data to benefit my campaign.

For the eight years I’ve been a council member, I’ve been a champion for working families, and that has put me at odds with big-money special interests in our city and made me an electoral target. I ask voters to look at my record: I’ve consistently stood up for workers, tenants and D.C. residents who don’t have high-priced lobbyists representing their interests at the John A. Wilson Building.

I am okay with the attention that brings.

Elissa Silverman, Washington

