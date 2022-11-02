Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Musk’s first week as CEO of Twitter has been predictable in its unpredictability: full of high-level firings, contradictory policy promises and even misinformation tweeted out by the billionaire owner himself. But Mr. Musk will soon have to chart a coherent course for his platform’s future — or the law might crack down on him and, indeed, the open internet.

Ahead of acquiring Twitter, Mr. Musk spoke about a “platform for free speech around the globe” that would allow almost all legal content, no matter how abhorrent. He has retreated from that stance since then — sort of. Mr. Musk said that advertisers won’t have to worry about putting their brands’ good name in jeopardy, vowing that the site won’t become a “free-for-all hellscape.” Yet he shared in a (subsequently deleted) reply to Hillary Clinton an article stuffed with baseless rumors about the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, and he decreed in a reply to another tweet that “anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”

Add to all this Mr. Musk’s bevy of proposals for overhauling how Twitter decides what content to investigate, label or remove from the site: an oversight board to review takedown decisions; an open-sourced algorithm to sort through users’ posts; options for users to control how much they want Twitter to censor the content they see. These aren’t necessarily bad ideas, but they also appear to be disjointed and not fully thought-out. Mr. Musk seems to be discovering in real time the trade-offs among speech, safety and moneymaking inherent to social media — trade-offs that took industry veterans a decade to appreciate but that he is confronting only now.

Meanwhile, governments around the world that are dissatisfied with social media companies, such as in Canada, Britain and India, are instituting regulations on the types of speech that platforms can and can’t allow. In the United States, the Supreme Court is poised to hear multiple cases involving Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the so-called 26 words that created the internet, which granted sites immunity for most of the content users post on them. Twitter is a party in one of these cases, which asks whether platforms can be held accountable when terrorist propaganda appears on their sites. Another case asks the same question but with a focus on the algorithms that social media sites use to recommend content to users. Then there are legal challenges to laws in Texas and Florida that would prevent platforms from removing some posts.

The results of anything except the most carefully considered reforms will be massive unintended consequences, maybe causing litigation-wary sites to start moderating content even more aggressively than they already do, or maybe causing them to moderate not at all, because the act of moderation exposes them to liability. Many of the proposals abroad carry similar risks of substantial unwanted side effects.

In the face of these threats, Mr. Musk should fight for the open internet, continuing Twitter’s legal battle at the Supreme Court and dissuading regulators from cracking down. He should do less responding to random tweets or investigating individual grievances he finds personally compelling, and more devising of thoughtful rules.

Social media platforms will have a harder time persuading governments to adopt nuanced regulations that preserve their ability to manage their own properties responsibly if they aren’t trying to be responsible. Section 230 built an internet that allows platforms to experiment, to evolve and to learn — which is exactly what Mr. Musk should be doing right now, instead of playing games.

