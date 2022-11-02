Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pollsters have problems. Almost 95 percent of Americans don’t want to talk to them. They missed key segments of the Republican vote in 2014, 2016 and 2020 — seriously damaging the credibility of political polls. And pollsters may be missing these same voters again in 2022.

But another pernicious — and unsolvable — issue is flying under the radar. Elections are increasingly competitive, and that’s why it’s difficult for pollsters to reliably “call” the winner correctly in any marquee race.

To see what I mean, you need to understand only two charts.

The first chart shows the most basic “target” any pollster could try to hit — the presidential popular vote.

In past decades, elections were easier to call. One party often amassed a huge lead, and a pollster could make serious errors and still name the right winner.

Advertisement

But as our country has become increasingly partisan and divided, swing voters are scarce. Easy landslide victories are rare, and close elections are the new norm.

Follow David Byler 's opinions Follow Add

Polls can’t handle this new reality. National polls typically miss the final result by two to four percentage points, and pollsters haven’t become more (or less) accurate over time.

Putting these data points together illuminates the problem: If most elections are close and pollsters continue to miss by two to four points, they’re going to “call” the winner incorrectly with increasing frequency.

Pollsters and data journalists like me have argued that missed calls aren’t a real, mathematical problem. The best metrics for poll accuracy have little to do with correct calls; polls are still better than other predictors; imperfect measures still have value; etc. And, in fairness to pollsters, it’s amazing that surveys still get within four points of the election result when almost 95 percent of Americans refuse to pick up the phone.

Advertisement

But, in my experience, most readers — and many traditional journalists — don’t care. They want to know who will win. And when polls get it wrong they reach for the (metaphorical) pitchforks.

So pollsters — and the wonks who rely on them — are in inescapable reputational danger. In this political environment, the most important race will be incredibly close in nearly every election cycle. Garden variety polling errors will lead to pollsters to, with increasing frequency, name the wrong winner. And the public will continue to lose trust in the people who study them most carefully. I don’t see a way out.

GiftOutline Gift Article