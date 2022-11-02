Florida election workers check ballots for hanging, pregnant or dimpled chads in 2000. (Marc Serota/Reuters) Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareThe Oct. 29 front-page article “Election deniers put trust in hand vote counts” brought to mind the idiom that too many cooks spoil the broth. In like manner, too many hands will spoil the voting.Bill Butler, Falls ChurchSign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debatesArrowRight CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleMore letters to the editorHAND CURATEDOpinion|Elissa Silverman’s foray into Ward 3 politics27 minutes agoOpinion|Elissa Silverman’s foray into Ward 3 politics27 minutes agoOpinion|Charles Grassley is the whistleblower’s best friend27 minutes agoOpinion|Charles Grassley is the whistleblower’s best friend27 minutes agoOpinion|Whistleblowers’ sidelining is unacceptable28 minutes agoOpinion|Whistleblowers’ sidelining is unacceptable28 minutes agoView 3 more storiesView moreLoading...