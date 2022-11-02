The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Just like too many cooks in the kitchen ...

November 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Florida election workers check ballots for hanging, pregnant or dimpled chads in 2000. (Marc Serota/Reuters)

The Oct. 29 front-page article “Election deniers put trust in hand vote counts” brought to mind the idiom that too many cooks spoil the broth. In like manner, too many hands will spoil the voting.

Bill Butler, Falls Church

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates
Loading...