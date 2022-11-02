Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Oct. 24, a recent high school graduate and self-described “isolated loner” used an AR-15-style gun to kill two people and wound several others at a St. Louis high school before being police stopped him [“A case study in gun-law dysfunction,” editorial, Oct. 30]. A St. Louis police commissioner reported that the gunman’s family previously contacted authorities to have the firearm removed from the house, but police determined merely nine days before the attack that the suspect was lawfully permitted to possess the gun.

Tools exist to prevent tragedies such as this from happening again and again.

The organization Sandy Hook Promise focuses on prevention efforts to intervene before a individuals pick up a firearm to harm themselves or others. One of its signature, no-cost programs, “Start with Hello,” specifically empowers K-12 students to create connectedness and community by recognizing loneliness and social isolation in their peers and reaching out and helping.

In my state, an extreme-risk protective order law allows relatives, partners and certain health professionals to petition the court to temporarily require a person to surrender firearms or ammunition to law enforcement and to not purchase or possess more. A petition can be filed against anyone who might pose an immediate and present danger of injuring themselves or others.

And national programs, such as Be Smart, educate people about and encourage secure gun storage practices for families.

We all can do more to prevent gun violence.

Susan Oehme Raetzman, Bethesda

The writer is a volunteer for Sandy Hook Promise and Be Smart.

