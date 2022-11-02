The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Whistleblowers’ sidelining is unacceptable

November 2, 2022 at 2:02 p.m. EDT
The Social Security Administration office in Mount Prospect, Ill., on Oct. 12. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

As a retired federal employee with more than 30 years of combined experience at the Government Accountability Office and three offices of inspector general, I was outraged at the shameful treatment of the Social Security Administration’s inspector general toward dedicated whistleblowers who had the courage to call out inappropriate fines levied against the poor [“Social Security whistleblowers say they’ve been sidelined,” Politics & the Nation, Oct. 26]. And I am saddened for the two employees involved, who are forced to deal with unending retaliation.

Both the GAO and IG are supposed to be the good guys who root out waste, fraud and abuse. In this case, however, the Social Security Administration IG, Gail Ennis, is the one who should be investigated — as is being done.

Whether because of political affiliation or some other rationale, sidelining two accomplished employees for months, if not years, while investigations languish, is unacceptable. There must be some way to expedite accountability for their ill treatment. As a member of the public, I thank them for their work.

Michael P. Fruitman, Ashburn

