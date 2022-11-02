As a retired federal employee with more than 30 years of combined experience at the Government Accountability Office and three offices of inspector general, I was outraged at the shameful treatment of the Social Security Administration’s inspector general toward dedicated whistleblowers who had the courage to call out inappropriate fines levied against the poor [“Social Security whistleblowers say they’ve been sidelined,” Politics & the Nation, Oct. 26]. And I am saddened for the two employees involved, who are forced to deal with unending retaliation.