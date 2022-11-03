Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a campaign rally in Stafford, Va., for a Republican congressional nominee, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin showed his true character in his abhorrent comment about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after her husband was violently assaulted ["Youngkin draws ire with Pelosi comment that Democrats call insensitive,” Metro, Oct. 29]. Mr. Youngkin has shown time and again that he is not the moderate he pretends to be. He willingly campaigns for any Republican, including a QAnon supporter and an avowed racist. He claims to open all his meetings with a prayer, but he certainly doesn’t appear to practice any recognizable Christian faith.

Elizabeth and Tom Anderson, Arlington

Regarding Karen Tumulty’s Oct. 29 op-ed, “I’m sorry I said nice things about Youngkin”:

It would be easy to attribute to mere bad taste Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) use of the news of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the speaker of the House, as a way to rile up the partisan political audience to which he was speaking. But sadly, the incident highlights the much more serious problem in the United States today that mainstream politicians in the Republican Party condemn these horrific acts through lip service yet normalize them by turning them into jokes designed to score points with voters.

When campaigning, Mr. Youngkin portrayed himself as moderate on a personal level, a politician who would never rise — or, rather, descend — to the level of former president Donald Trump. That posture is laughable after he chose to diminish the horror of violence on the part of a right-wing partisan aimed at one of Mr. Youngkin’s political opponents.

A genuinely principled person might have used the moment to speak out clearly and forcefully in condemnation, not just of the single act of violence in San Francisco last week, but of the malignant forces in the Republican Party whose vitriol can and does incite deranged people to violent acts.

Despite his campaign promises, Mr. Youngkin chose a different path and has become just one more Republican politician acting outside the bounds of decency and the limits that allowed democracy to survive in this country for so many years.

Marc Springer, Brookline, Mass.

