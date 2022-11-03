Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I put off watching the “Mexican Week” episode of “The Great British Bake Off” as long as I could. I’ve loved the show since the lonely covid-19 lockdown of 2020, when what we craved — at least what I craved ­— even more than watching people make tarts was watching them make friends.

For a competition, the baking show, which streams on Netflix, is surprisingly convivial. Contestants help each other and hold hands at each episode’s end to hear who is heading home. Their mutual affection is especially moving in the context of their diversity — young, old, educated or not, newly immigrated or ninth-generation English.

“You know who’s British?” the show seemed to say that covid season. “These people”: Hermine, a London accountant born in Benin, and Loriea, a Durham, England, radiographer born in Jamaica, and, yes, Peter, the Scottish student from Edinburgh. In 2020, this matter-of-fact diversity was a welcome contrast to prejudice on both sides of the Atlantic — our Proud Boys, their Brexit. As the Guardian put it, the show offered “a depiction of a diverse Britain healing itself through the medium of cake.”

That’s why I had to brace myself to watch the episode I read was irrefutably racist.

Everything that’s been said about “Mexican Week” is true, from the lazy sombrero stereotypes to the reduction of a complex country to a fiesta with bright colors, part fantasy (“like Xanadu”), part joke.

On a cooking show, however, the ultimate disrespect is culinary. Although judge Paul Hollywood mocks one baker’s mangled pronunciations, he’s hardly better, confusing “taco” with “tortilla,” for which he assigns a bizarre recipe including mashed kernel corn.

Hollywood, author of more than half a dozen cookbooks, is the show’s official baking expert and the dispenser of a coveted handshake indicating (temporary) professional respect. But the case for Hollywood’s Mexican baking expertise is slight.

“I’ve just come back from Mexico,” he explains to a baker whose recipe he’s questioned. Fellow judge Prue Leith seconds his claim: “Unfortunately, he knows all about it.”

Unfortunately, he does not. The “technical” task he chooses, a taco filled with, oh, everything, requires cooking, not baking. And the episode’s final test, what Netflix calls “an airy tres leches cake” — which is like saying “a flaky bagel” — is rendered unrecognizable by the injunction to layer and stack it. Tres leches cake is soaked in three types of milk, which means, as writer Myriam Gurba quipped, “Making a tiered tres leches cake is like making a tiered soup.”

“Mexican Week” does offer viewers one useful lesson: how not to treat cultures that are different from one’s own. The problem isn’t that Hollywood is White or that his training is primarily British. The problem is that he retains the mantle of authority where he has none.

This lack of humility gives even the show’s diverse casting a hint of the imperial. Yes, everyone is welcome to be British — so long as their cultures ultimately submit to English White male authority, which may or may not bestir itself to bestow a handshake or pronounce a “foreign” term correctly.

After I watched “Mexican Week,” I needed to cleanse my palate. So I turned to another pandemic family favorite: Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Flay is, like Hollywood, a White celebrity chef in his 50s, with numerous cookbooks to his name. And like “The Great British Bake Off,” “Beat Bobby Flay” ventures far from its celebrity chef’s cuisines of expertise.

But in “Beat Bobby Flay,” the contestants are the experts, challenging Flay to cook their “signature dish.” To pick the winner, the show brings in three judges, at least one of whom knows the dish well.

“I’m hoping authenticity wins,” one chef says. It often doesn’t — Flay’s baffling gift for flavor is the show’s running joke — but in the meantime, viewers at least learn what constitutes authenticity in, say, the Palestinian version of the rice dish maqluba or the Colombian seafood stew cazuela de mariscos. And the judges routinely tease Flay for his missteps — for getting the texture of the rice wrong in his congee, or for using (Mexican) tomatillos in a Colombian stew.

“Hey, Carolina,” one host crows to a guest chef, “did you hear what Bobby’s doing? He’s using tomatillos!”

“I think it’s important to respect the Colombian authenticity,” Flay explains earlier in the episode, “but you can also take a little creative license.”

First comes the respect, then the creative license. First knowledge of the original dish, then the twist that makes it yours. I’m reminded of a sign a chef friend of mine put up in his global kitchen as a warning to reckless young cooks: “There Is No Cilantro in Korean Food.”

I’ll keep watching “The Great British Bake Off.” I’m rooting for Janusz, the Polish teaching assistant from East Sussex, and Maxy, the Swedish-born architectural assistant from London. But I’ll be on guard for times when the show — lacking humility, curiosity or respect — gets other cultures wrong.

And I’ll appreciate even more the chefs — on and off TV — who get them right.

