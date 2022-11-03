Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The great Israeli deadlock is over; nearly a year and a half of low-key government is past. Unless the post-election coalition-wrangling produces another stunning surprise, Benjamin Netanyahu will soon return as prime minister. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I already miss deadlock. It would be easy both to overstate and understate the meaning of Tuesday’s elections. Most of all, it would be easy to despair of democracy’s future in Israel — and that, too, would be a mistake.

Netanyahu’s Likud party and its three expected coalition partners won 64 seats out of 120 in parliament. The temptation of overstatement lies in the journalistic shorthand of describing the electorate as though it were a single individual: “Israel ends indecision, chooses the right.”

What broke the deadlock, though, wasn't a major shift of votes from opponents of Netanyahu to the pro-Netanyahu bloc. Rather, Netanyahu played the electoral system cleverly, and his opponents played carelessly.

Every democratic system has quirks that distort the outcome. The United States’ electoral college is a flagrant example. The quirk in Israel’s multi-party, proportional elections is the minimum threshold: A party needs 3.25 percent of the national vote to make it into parliament. One vote too few, and it gets no representation.

In the run-up to this election, two parties allied with Netanyahu were on the verge of splitting — the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism list, and Religious Zionism, an amalgamation of far-right movements. In both cases, the resulting splinter parties risked not making it past the threshold. Netanyahu intervened personally, offering sweeteners and pushing rival factions to reunite and run together. He succeeded.

Meanwhile, the two parties of Israel’s historic left, Labor and Meretz, had seen most of their voters switch in recent years to outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid (There Is a Future) party. Nonetheless, Labor leader Merav Michaeli rejected running together with Meretz. Lapid’s effort to change Michaeli’s mind was unsuccessful. And only at the last minute did Lapid cease trying to draw voters away from the two parties to his left.

The same narcissism of small differences afflicted the Joint List, an alliance of parties supported mainly by the country’s Arab minority. One of those Arab parties, the National Democratic Assembly (also known as Balad, from its Hebrew acronym) broke with its erstwhile partners in the Joint List and ran separately. Lapid kept his distance.

Both Meretz and Balad fell short of the threshold — Meretz by only 3,800 votes. Disunity in the “change bloc,” as Netanyahu’s opponents are known, cost it six or more seats, and brought Netanyahu victory.

The significance, however, is not just the return to power of Netanyahu, a deeply divisive politician who is on trial on corruption charges linked to his efforts to control the media. Netanyahu’s gambit in helping the Religious Zionism party stay together was more successful than he expected, perhaps even more than he wanted.

The No. 2 figure in Religious Zionism, Itamar Ben Gvir, is a disciple of the late racist politician Meir Kahane — giving him notoriety that boosted media attention during the campaign. Ben Gvir called for expelling left-wing politicians to Syria, demanded that police use live fire against disturbances in Arab East Jerusalem — and said he would demand the cabinet post responsible for the police in a Netanyahu government.

Slightly less strident but possibly more dangerous, Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich announced plans for a judicial “reform” that would free the government and parliament to violate basic rights.

The rabble-rousing clearly appealed to voters on the right. Religious Zionism has won 15 seats in parliament. Barring surprises, it will be the largest and most influential of the Likud’s coalition partners. Along with its ultra-nationalism comes its reactionary social views, including a strong anti-LGBTQ stance and a plan to suppress complaints of domestic violence. The new Netanyahu government looks set to make past Netanyahu governments look downright tame.

I admit a temptation to despair. But I have two reasons not to: The first is that the election was, in fact, closer than the parliamentary results suggest. The second is that despair is immoral. When you say change is impossible, you free yourself of responsibility of working for it.

Those who want a more democratic, more egalitarian Israel must start rebuilding politically now. The blow to old parties of the left might create the opportunity for new movements and alliances. Jewish and Arab opponents of the new government need to find ways to work together.

At the same time, they need to overcome the long disconnect between the urban left of Tel Aviv and the outlying towns that have been left behind in Israel's economic leap forward. In the manner of the populist right elsewhere, Netanyahu and his allies have appealed to grievance, to disaffection, without offering a better future. His opponents need to do better.

The endless election campaign is over. Now, the real political fight to save Israel begins.

