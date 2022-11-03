Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One year ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was becoming Meta as part of a strategy to reorient the company around the virtual reality “metaverse.” In addition to the name change, the company pledged to drop massive sums — $10 billion just last year — into hardware, software and content to bring the metaverse to life.

That was a pretty bold bet considering how few people have a VR headset. There isn’t great data on headset ownership, but every estimate I’ve seen was in the modest millions, compared to the billions worldwide who have access to a smartphone or computer. I was pretty skeptical when Zuckerberg made his announcement, and I can’t say the year since has brought great reason for optimism.

The company has reportedly started badgering its own workforce to spend more time in Horizon Worlds, its core metaverse platform, and no one I’ve spoken to outside the company seems any more enthusiastic about virtual space. Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital, one of Facebook’s long-term shareholders, recently published an open letter to Zuckerberg suggesting that he limit his metaverse investment to no more than $5 billion a year.

And yet, in recent weeks, I have found myself repeatedly delivering a (qualified) defense of Zuckerberg’s big bet. Frankly, I doubt it will work out. But I think it might be the right thing to do anyway.

As I’ve written before, Meta faces two major strategic challenges. The first is its issues with younger users; teens have proved much less interested in joining Facebook and Instagram than their older siblings were. This would be a problem for any company that relies on advertising for its revenue, because advertisers especially prize access to younger demographics, who have decades of brand loyalty ahead of them. But it is especially a problem for Meta, because successful social media services also rely on network effects — a fancy name for products that get more valuable as more users adopt them.

A classic example is the telephone. When only one person has a phone, it’s a paperweight. When two people have telephones, they’re modestly useful. When millions of people have them, they’re essential. And so with Facebook and Instagram: As more people joined the services, it became harder for the remainder to hold out.

Companies that benefit from network effects enjoy rapid growth, and some protection from upstart competition. But what network effects giveth, they also taketh away: If the network starts to shrink, the decline can be especially rapid, as each user who leaves makes it less valuable. It is thus dangerous to be a social media platform with an aging demographic.

The second problem Meta faces is that people increasingly access it through mobile apps — and Apple has made it harder for apps to track users. That makes Facebook much less valuable to advertisers, which can no longer target their ads so precisely. Reportedly, this has already cost Facebook somewhere north of $10 billion in revenue this year.

That’s not to say that Meta is in dire straits; the company still threw off tens of millions in operating profits last year. But its position is precarious. And profitable companies in precarious positions basically have two options: They can try to milk their cash cow for all it’s worth, and return that money to the shareholders, while understanding that the operation might eventually have to wind down. Or they can take some of that cash and bet it on a Hail Mary.

Shareholders would generally prefer the former (hence the Gerstner letter). And there’s a good argument for the cautious approach. People who have had a Facebook-level success will always be tempted to try to repeat that feat, even though there simply aren’t that many Facebook-level ideas lying around. There is, therefore, a high risk that the Hail Mary ends up just being a method for heaving away a lot of shareholder value.

That said, you can hardly blame Zuckerberg for wanting to give it the old college try. And while I have my doubts about whether Zuckerberg is the man to bring us the Metaverse, if he succeeds, he will solve a lot of problems for his company.

If the metaverse really is the future, young people are likely to be first to embrace it, so if Meta can create a space it wants to be, it will bolster both its network-enhanced competitive position and its appeal to advertisers. Moreover, because Meta manufactures one of the leading VR headsets, if the metaverse does take off, the company will be a lot less vulnerable to a hardware company making a software change that guts Meta’s business model.

There are a lot of hurdles between here and there, of course: Zuckerberg has to get people to buy VR headsets and use them to hang out on Facebook’s platforms, and he also has to find ways to monetize their presence.

If I had to bet, I’d bet against Zuckerberg. But if I were Mark Zuckerberg, I’d probably be tempted to bet on myself.

