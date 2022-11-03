Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A messy legal dispute over absentee ballots is happening in Pennsylvania, and the results of the state’s closely fought elections might depend on how it comes out. If this sounds familiar, that is because it echoes a similar fight over mail-in ballots that occurred in 2020. Joe Biden’s margin in the key swing state was larger than the number of votes in question, but that did not stop Republicans from claiming, falsely, that his victory was illegitimate.

This year’s fight is over whether the state should discard potentially thousands of mail-in ballots that arrive with a small technical error. Pennsylvania absentee voters are supposed to sign and date their ballot envelopes. The date they write would matter if election officials used it to verify that ballots arrived in time. They do not. Instead, mail-in ballots are stamped according to when they arrive at election offices. Any that show up past 8 on election night do not count. The voter-provided dates are a meaningless formality.

Republicans nevertheless claim that otherwise eligible ballots that arrive in envelopes without handwritten dates or with incorrect dates should be void. Handing them a win, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that election offices should segregate and preserve — and not count — deficient ballots.

The ballots are to be preserved because the legal dispute is probably not over. The federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars election officials from denying someone the vote based on “an error or omission” on paperwork that “is not material in determining whether such individual is qualified.” Federal courts are the likely next battlefield in the fight, though judges might not rule before next week’s election. If the count in a major race is close enough that the ballots in question would make a difference, post-election court challenges are almost guaranteed.

In May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit found that tossing out mail-in votes based on compliance with an irrelevant date requirement violated the Civil Rights Act. The U.S. Supreme Court later vacated that ruling on a technicality, leaving the underlying legal question unresolved. Three U.S. Supreme Court justices have said that undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots likely should not count, arguing that the Civil Rights Act’s materiality provision applies only to rules used to judge voters’ qualifications to cast ballots. The dating rule is more akin to requirements that voters show up to the right polling place and cast ballots within certain periods of time, they said — rules that are clearly legal.

This interpretation is at odds with a plain reading of the Civil Rights Act and with common sense. Congress intended to give voters a break on a specific class of errors — paperwork mistakes. Other rules around voting, such as showing up at the proper polling place and within certain hours, are legal because Congress did not go out of its way to grant voters some leeway on these issues.

If they consider these questions, federal courts should give Pennsylvania voters the break Congress wanted them to have, allowing undated and incorrectly dated ballots to count. No late ballots would be tallied. Nor would any for which the identity of the voter is in reasonable doubt. And it would assure the election outcome reflects the wishes of the electorate, rather than the fallout of a partisan fracas.

