Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Congratulations to Dana Milbank for his Oct. 30 Sunday Opinions column, “American Jews start to think the unthinkable,” on rising antisemitism forcing Jews to seriously reconsider whether it is safe for them in the United States. I am grateful that The Post has a columnist who finally has identified this chronic existential issue for Jews, who historically have had to flee numerous lands in the diaspora due to persecution and violence.

Though Mr. Milbank pointed out that U.S. Jews benefit from white privilege, this must not be working so well for them, because they are victims in 55 percent of hate crimes. Another curious statement was his contention that there is no safe place in the world for Jews. There is: Israel, a country that, since its establishment, has already saved more than 3 million of our people from antisemitism, beginning after 6 million were slaughtered in the Shoah. Israel has provided haven to French Jews who fled antisemitic persecution in France and 24,000 refugees — about one-third are Jews — fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Thankfully, Israel continues to be the antidote to antisemitism, which, sadly, still haunts us.

Advertisement

Robert Enoch Litman, Bethesda

I always felt protected from antisemitism by my Anglicized surname and my Whiteness. But in the past few years — the Donald Trump years — I’ve had to rethink that shield. I now consider myself “off-white.” I can pass when I need to, but I’ve come to think of my Whiteness as conditional. German Jews thought of themselves as German until their government and their neighbors thought of them only as Jews. I never thought it could happen here. But the fear of reliving that perceptual change is now palatable.

Dana Milbank was correct. Whites, who will eventually be a minority, should seriously consider the erosion of minority rights. But it’s hard to think critically when 54 percent of Americans have less than a sixth-grade education and sound bites and diatribes substitute for fruitful discourse.

Advertisement

To remain an exceptional country, we must be brave enough to speak up about the forces — racism, anti-gay efforts, antisemitism, misogyny and income inequality — destroying the pillars that make this nation special. We need leaders who will help the nation get back on track, those who will put our country before their party and their personal interests. Right now, there is nothing exceptional about “American exceptionalism.”

Jeff Gates, Silver Spring

In his Oct. 30 column, Dana Milbank suggested that American Jews were fretting the “disappearance of liberal democracy.” He quoted Jewish scholar Michael Holtzman as saying, “We have flourished under the principles behind the First Amendment and we have been protected by the absolute belief in the rule of law. Without these, Jews, start packing suitcases.” I say: Don’t start packing. This is the United States. We are all in this together.

Advertisement

Jews are an integral part of the fabric of this country, just like any other minority. I recently met a fabled Jewish American leader at a Syrian American event. Thomas A. Dine was a longtime lobbyist for Israel who held many pro-Israel lobbying positions and was the executive director for the American Israel Political Action Committee from 1980 to 1993. He was at a Syrian American meeting aimed at uniting Syrian Americans in our effort to convince the Biden administration to engage, set a clearly worded policy and show sympathy for the suffering of the Syrian people.

He said he has “long felt a cultural kinship with Syrians.” His empathy was heartfelt. He then offered the event organizers help in influencing the next House and Senate to become active in bringing a measure of must needed relief to Syria, relief given to “White” Ukraine.

Jews can be assured that support will come to them from the most unlikely of sources. Antisemitism, like Anti-Arabism and racism, is a social disease that can be confronted only by us standing together, Syrian- and Israeli-sympathizing Americans alike. Together we shall always stand.

Ayman Hakki, Falls Church

GiftOutline Gift Article