Taiwan now faces a more powerful foe in Chinese President Xi Jinping. Last month’s Chinese Communist Party congress freed Xi of the last internal checks on his power, bestowing upon him a status akin to that of an emperor. For Taiwan’s leaders, that increases the already high risk of conflict. They are warning that time is running out to do what’s needed to avoid war and save their democracy.

In my meetings with senior Taiwanese government leaders last week in Taipei, several officials shared their concerns about the outcome of the congress. Xi’s bellicose statements on Taiwan at the congress, and the fact he amended the party constitution to say that China will “resolutely oppose and contain Taiwan independence,” continue a trend of rising threats and aggression.

Even more worrying was Xi’s purging and demotion of officials who might not support his hard-line policies and his promotion of loyalists and “wolf warrior” diplomats. Xi, like other totalitarian leaders, is becoming more isolated from contrary views. This could make him more detached from reality and therefore more likely to do something risky or dangerous, Taiwan’s analysis goes.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told me that Xi demoted several Chinese officials with long experience on the Taiwan issue, further complicating the already tense relationship between Taipei and Beijing.

“It might show that Xi Jinping does not trust the bureaucracy in making Taiwan policy, and he seems to have his own small circle in thinking about Taiwan,” Wu said. “And if Xi Jinping is so detached from the reality of the situation in Taiwan … you can expect his policy toward Taiwan might not be as realistic as we hope.”

Alex Huang, deputy secretary general to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, told me Xi is now surrounded by yes men whose sole purpose is to help Xi consolidate domestic control and protect his power.

“They are not experts in improving China’s economy or improving its status in the international landscape,” he said. “So that creates a lot of risks, not only to Taiwan, but to the entire Indo-Pacific and the entire world.”

In Washington, the Taiwan debate centers on whether (and when) China might attack — and whether the United States would intervene on Taiwan’s behalf. Four times, President Biden has promised to do just that. Yet four times, the White House has also said that America’s policy of not revealing its intentions, known as strategic ambiguity, had not changed.

That confusion can’t be reassuring to Taiwan’s leaders. They know that a Chinese invasion can’t be held off for very long without sustained U.S. help. Whether that help comes in the form of weapons only (see Ukraine) or actual U.S. troops is also out of their control.

Taiwan’s leaders also know there’s no way to predict what a newly all-powerful Xi will do. But they calculate the risk of attack will be most acute as soon as he believes he has the military capability to succeed in taking back the island.

In the meantime, Xi will look for opportunities to escalate the situation, Wu said. For example, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited Taiwan in August, Beijing intentionally overreacted, seizing the chance to unveil new aggressive tactics, including missile launches, blockade-like military exercises, economic coercion, cyberattacks and a massive disinformation campaign.

The most sensitive moments ahead will come, Wu said, when Taiwan holds its presidential election in early 2024, when the United States holds its presidential election in late 2024, and when Xi is nearing the end of his third term and looking to his cement his legacy in 2027.

What seems clear is that, right now, preparations are not going fast enough. Taiwan is trying to revamp its defensive strategy to take into account the lessons of the Ukraine war. But some items it needs, such as antiaircraft and antimissile defenses, are scarce because most spare supplies are being sent to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Taiwan is building backup communications systems, stockpiling supplies, sharpening its hybrid warfare skills, reforming its system of military reserves and trying to prepare a frightened population for what might come.

Taiwan’s leaders acknowledge that the free world suffers from fatigue in fighting for democracy. But if Taiwan falls, they say, Xi will feel empowered to go further — and at that point, stopping China’s advance will only be more costly. Already, China is trying to lay claim to much of the South China Sea and East China Sea, while expanding China’s military footprint in both the Pacific and Indian oceans.

Taiwanese leaders insist that defending Taiwan is Taiwan’s own responsibility. They understand that Americans’ willingness to help Taiwan depends heavily on whether the Taiwanese are absolutely determined to fight for their own freedom.

“We only have one plan — that is, to defend ourselves,” Wu said. “Whether the United States is going to come or not, Taiwan has to be prepared.”

That’s the right message. But unless leaders in both Taipei and Washington speed up those preparations, Xi could become convinced that his opinion on Taiwan’s future is the only one that matters.

