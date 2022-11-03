Thanks for the Oct. 29 Metro article on Dani Izzie and her beautiful family, “An odds-defying mom, empowered with twins.” Ms. Izzie’s courage, bravery, resiliency and pure humanity are qualities that will serve her well in her quest to be an extraordinary mother. Some characterized her choice to become a mother as selfish, but I believe it was the polar opposite. A selfless act of generosity expressing unbridled love and life-affirming joy in choosing to become a mother despite all the additional challenges she will encounter.