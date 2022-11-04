The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have a lot of apologizing to do

November 4, 2022 at 2:31 p.m. EDT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul Pelosi, at the Kennedy Center in 2014. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

I appreciate the belated apology in Doug Heye’s Nov. 2 op-ed, “I helped run the ‘Fire Pelosi’ effort. Our toxic politics goes too far.,” but I resent the false equivalence of the shooting of a Republican member of Congress. The writer did not, and cannot, offer any Democratic official calling for “Second Amendment solutions,” and the supposed inspiration, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), loudly condemned the act.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Republicans have a lot to apologize for. There is no equivalence.

Thomas Wright, Rockville

Loading...