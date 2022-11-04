I appreciate the belated apology in Doug Heye’s Nov. 2 op-ed, “I helped run the ‘Fire Pelosi’ effort. Our toxic politics goes too far.,” but I resent the false equivalence of the shooting of a Republican member of Congress. The writer did not, and cannot, offer any Democratic official calling for “Second Amendment solutions,” and the supposed inspiration, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), loudly condemned the act.