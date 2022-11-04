For the first time in several years in The Post, Michele L. Norris has reframed our goals out loud for the future — namely peace in all its aspects and impacts — and suggested how to get there. Her Oct. 30 op-ed, “Can’t we give ‘peace’ a chance?,” was a reassuring relief. Are we up to this more complex and harder work as a human species in this country and in the world? Maybe peace has faded away as a topic to write about because we don’t have the strength it takes to work for it.