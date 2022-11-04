Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Israel is a speck on the map of the world,” Walter Russell Mead writes in his new book, “The Arc of a Covenant,” but “it occupies a continent in the American mind.” The Jewish state is a crucible for global contests over nationalism, religion and identity — and to the American liberal mind, its latest turn is a source of foreboding. But liberals are missing a point that hits closer to home.

Israelis this week voted out the centrist government headed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, delivering a 64-seat majority (out of 120) to conservative and religious parties that support former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s leader from 2009 to 2021 is poised to return to power after a brief spell in the opposition — this time with the backing of a handful of hard-right lawmakers who would once have been outside the bounds of the political system’s cordon sanitaire.

But if the Israeli right’s stubborn attachment to a larger-than-life leader dismays American liberals, they can also learn from the country’s experience. The first lesson from Netanyahu’s comeback is that criminally indicting a political figure — say, Donald Trump — doesn’t necessarily knock him out of the electoral system. Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on corruption-related charges after a nearly three-year investigation.

Trump might be in legal jeopardy for his handling of classified documents or his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and Justice Department decisions are looming as he also eyes a political comeback. Bringing criminal charges against the former president would satisfy progressives, but it would not decide Trump’s political fate. Netanyahu won election even as his trial was in progress in Jerusalem. (This week’s Brazilian presidential election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was convicted on corruption charges and served time before his convictions were vacated, underscores the point.)

In fact, Netanyahu’s example shows how criminal prosecution can bind a leader more tightly to an office if retirement increases the chance that he will be convicted and punished. In electing Netanyahu, Israel’s polarized democracy effectively overrode its legal process, and something similar could happen in the United States. The tick-tock of Trump investigations dominates headlines, but it’s the political case against the former president that should be paramount.

Netanyahu’s victory also calls into question the efficacy of another media fixation — that of the morally righteous Republican who, out of personal opposition to Trump, turns ostentatiously against his or her party. In Israel, it looked briefly as if something like this model could work to end Netanyahu’s political career. Naftali Bennett, a onetime Netanyahu aide who was seen as more conservative than his former boss, joined centrist and liberal parties after the 2021 elections to oust him and become prime minister himself.

That “unity government” won accolades in the United States as a model of compromise and moderation. The participation of an Arab party was an admirable demonstration of Israeli pluralism. But the sense of betrayal among voters for Bennett’s Yamina party was predictably intense and politically devastating. Many former Bennett voters appear to have migrated to the further-right Religious Zionist Party, which surged from six seats in the last election to 14 in this one. One of that party’s prominent representatives is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a lawyer with a history of anti-Arab demagogy who might be an international liability for Israel.

In other words, Bennett’s high-minded abandonment of Netanyahu in favor of a centrist coalition might have contributed within a year and a half to the formation of the most right-wing government Netanyahu has ever led. Again, a lesson for American politics: Politicians are accountable to their voters, and the sense of betrayal by one’s own political party is one of the most volatile forces in a democracy.

It’s common to hear laments that more established Republican politicians won’t take the path of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and break decisively with a GOP in which Trump still holds significant influence. But in many cases, the result would be to forfeit any moderating influence they might have had within the conservative coalition, while radicalizing some of its voters.

The Israeli left-of-center’s ideological fastidiousness appears to have also played a role in Netanyahu’s victory. The liberal Labor Party declined entreaties to merge with the leftist Meretz party, resulting in the latter’s falling just below the 3.25 percent vote threshold to be represented in parliament and boosting Netanyahu’s bloc. Democratic leaders in the United States have suffered from a different kind of rigidity, doubling down on progressive doctrine even as they face an energized conservative coalition.

If last month’s Tory crackup in Britain was a warning to American conservatives, then this month’s collapse of the anti-Netanyahu coalition in Israel is a warning to American liberals. The pull of hard-right politics won’t be resisted by legal prosecutions or moral indignation, but by realism, triangulation and leadership.

