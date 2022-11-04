Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A far simpler solution to the affirmative action conundrum than Roland G. Fryer Jr. presented in his Oct. 31 op-ed, “Affirmative action doesn’t work — but it could,” that would both maintain diversity and advance equity without any consideration whatsoever to race or ethnicity in the application and admissions process would be to ask two questions: What are the educational levels of the applicant’s parents, and what are their occupations?

Which of the following two applicants would receive preferential treatment under these criteria: the one whose parents are college-educated, whose father is a CPA accountant and whose mother a high school teacher; or the one whose father graduated from high school at age 21 and is a factory worker, and whose mother graduated from the eighth grade and is a housecleaner? It would not be surprising if the latter applicant is a student of color, but that might not necessarily be the case. Under these criteria, no claims of racial/ethnic bias or reverse discrimination could be made.

Noel James Augustyn, Chevy Chase

Advertisement

Taking an “originalist” position on using race in determining college admission can only lead to the conclusion that it is allowable. Can you name a time in our history when race was not a factor in determining access to education?

Vincent Hazleton, Radford, Va.

In his Oct. 31 op-ed, Roland G. Fryer Jr. mentioned the use of artificial intelligence as a solution for college admissions. I happened to have just finished an article in Scientific American, ““Artificial General Intelligence Is Not as Imminent as You Might Think,” in which Gary Marcus cast doubt on the use of artificial intelligence, including for items cited by Mr. Fryer, such as improving radiologists’ accuracy and driverless cars — especially in novel situations.

Though AI has astronomical potential, it might be premature to hand over such a fraught subject as college admissions to a still-evolving technology.

Advertisement

Melvin Klein, Columbia

Although I usually agree with Eugene Robinson on most issues, I disagreed with the thrust of his Nov. 1 op-ed, “Jackson asked the right thing on affirmative action,” in which he praised the question asked by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson of the plaintiff’s attorneys. Justice Jackson had compared two potential applicants to the University of North Carolina, one being a legacy and another being an African American whose enslaved ancestors were barred from attendance. Justice Jackson noted the unfairness of giving preference to the first applicant, but not the second.

A better comparison might have been between a White Appalachian student raised by a poor single mother and an African American student from a wealthy professional family. With race being a factor in admissions, Black students often find themselves unfairly stigmatized as being admitted solely on that basis. The idea that there might be “too many” White and Asian applicants to Harvard, for example, reminds this old-timer of the era when the same was said about Jews.

Using socioeconomic factors is a much better way to help achieve a diverse student body than racial (or religious) preferences that identify favored and disfavored groups.

Robert Ehrlich, Lorton

GiftOutline Gift Article