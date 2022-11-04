Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I disagree with the assertion in George F. Will’s Oct. 27 op-ed, “The Fed has its own take on the Peter Principle,” that climate change poses no systemic risk to the banking industry over the next five years. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Consider Arlington’s River Place. It is a spectacular property with amenities that few surpass, but it sits on leased land, the lease runs out in about 30 years, and it is widely expected to be demolished at that time. Because nobody who lives in River Place now expects to be there in 30 years, River Place units sell for a fraction of the price of similar units in Rosslyn. The asset has a limited lifetime, so the market has deeply discounted the units’ current value.

Trillions of dollars of coastal real estate assets have a similarly limited lifetime: They will no longer be viable for human habitation within the next few decades, thanks to the sea-level rise and increased storm intensity that human-caused climate change is bringing us. (ClimateCentral.org has a great tool that illustrates the problem.) My real estate colleagues tend to be optimists who focus on short-term outcomes. Moreover, few are scientists — climate, rocket or otherwise. Given these factors, and the confusion sown throughout our society by the climate-denial industry, the real estate industry has not yet discounted the value of coastal properties to reflect the fact that they will no longer be viable within the lifetimes of our children.

Someday, the industry will wake up to that reality. When it does, it will lead to one of the greatest evaporations of wealth in human history.

The nonviability of coastal property is a certainty. The real estate industry’s belated recognition of this is a certainty. The attending collapse of wealth is a certainty. The only uncertainty, the source of the risk, is when all of this will happen. Could it be within the next five years? Could Hurricane Ian have knocked over the first domino by demolishing Florida’s home insurance industry?

Does climate change pose systemic risks to our financial system? Yes, Mr. Will, it does. Should the Federal Reserve attend to those risks? Yes, Mr. Will, it should.

M.R. Roy, Arlington

