When Alexandria’s Armistead L. Boothe died in 1990, his obituary in The Post recounted not only his political career and his adamant opposition to racial segregation, but it also characterized him as “a Virginia gentleman.” A reason he deserved that praise was what he did in the summer of 1966. Boothe was then locked in a tight race for the Democratic nomination for senator from Virginia, a nomination tantamount to election. In the final days of the campaign, his opponent’s father, Harry Flood Byrd, a longtime senator from Virginia, fell into an irreversible coma. Byrd Jr. suspended his campaign the Thursday before the election. Boothe suspended his campaign the next day out of respect for the Byrd family and because his opponent would not be campaigning, given his father’s condition. Boothe lost by less than 1 percent of the vote.
This kind of moral courage, the instinct to do the decent thing, is why I am proud to be a Virginian. It is the sort of thing that all Virginians should honor, especially those who believe in the wisdom of traditional values.
The vicious attack against Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) a chance to show that he understands Virginia values, knows how a Virginia gentleman should act and, as a good conservative, treasures and passes on the teachings of the past. Sadly, we learned that the instincts of Virginia’s governor are not those of a gentleman.
His immediate reaction did not include any hope that an 82-year-old man undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture would recover. Instead, there was a taunt for the grieving spouse. Mr. Youngkin is a disgrace to traditional Virginia values.
Ken Letzler, McLean