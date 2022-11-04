When Alexandria’s Armistead L. Boothe died in 1990, his obituary in The Post recounted not only his political career and his adamant opposition to racial segregation, but it also characterized him as “a Virginia gentleman.” A reason he deserved that praise was what he did in the summer of 1966. Boothe was then locked in a tight race for the Democratic nomination for senator from Virginia, a nomination tantamount to election. In the final days of the campaign, his opponent’s father, Harry Flood Byrd, a longtime senator from Virginia, fell into an irreversible coma. Byrd Jr. suspended his campaign the Thursday before the election. Boothe suspended his campaign the next day out of respect for the Byrd family and because his opponent would not be campaigning, given his father’s condition. Boothe lost by less than 1 percent of the vote.