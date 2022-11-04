The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Inflation is a global problem, not a uniquely American one

November 4, 2022 at 3:06 p.m. EDT
People gather Nov. 3 during a protest to demand higher wages in Madrid. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Lawrence H. Summers has been spot-on on the economy recently. But given that this is a hot-button political issue, I was disappointed that he seemed to blame the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration in his Nov. 1 op-ed, “Curbing inflation comes first, but we can’t stop there.” It would have been more useful to put inflation in a global context.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

According to the Oct. 29 issue of the Economist, the latest annual increase in consumer prices in the United States was 8.2 percent. The average for the euro zone was 9.9 percent. Many countries’ leaders are struggling with the economic consequences of China’s supply chain disruptions, Saudi Arabia’s oil price increases, the COVID Pandemic, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Robert Navin, Vienna

Loading...