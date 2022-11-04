Lawrence H. Summers has been spot-on on the economy recently. But given that this is a hot-button political issue, I was disappointed that he seemed to blame the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration in his Nov. 1 op-ed, “Curbing inflation comes first, but we can’t stop there.” It would have been more useful to put inflation in a global context.
According to the Oct. 29 issue of the Economist, the latest annual increase in consumer prices in the United States was 8.2 percent. The average for the euro zone was 9.9 percent. Many countries’ leaders are struggling with the economic consequences of China’s supply chain disruptions, Saudi Arabia’s oil price increases, the COVID Pandemic, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Robert Navin, Vienna