Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Nov. 1 news article “Productivity plunge has employers perplexed”: I can hazard a few guesses why. Companies discovered in the Great Recession that they could cut way back on staffing and force people to pick up the slack out of desperation to keep their jobs. The companies decided they liked saving money and never fully replaced those positions even after the economy got better. There is a finite point beyond which workers simply can’t continue to produce at the same level while being given more tasks.

Wages continue to stagnate as corporate profits and the cost of living soar. Few people get a cost-of-living raise anymore, much less merit raises. We discovered during the pandemic that not only did our employers not care whether we lived or died, but also the government couldn’t be counted on to react quickly or provide any meaningful safety net for people who had to choose between risking their health and paying their rent.

Advertisement

The pandemic isn’t even over, but many employers are demanding workers go back to the physical office, citing some nebulous ideas about conviviality and cohesion.

What do workers want? A job they can leave at the end of eight hours and that pays the bills with enough left over for health care, a few treats and an occasional vacation.

As long as the media continues to parrot corporate talking points, workers will continue to burn out, “quiet quit” and drop out of the workforce. The resulting loss of “productivity” will no doubt continue to cause writers and bosses to scratch their heads in wonder.

Catherine McCubbin, Towson

I am perplexed as to why employers are perplexed about the productivity drop they are seeing, with many employees working from home more than two years after the start of the pandemic. Humans are social animals. In my experience, face-to-face communication is far richer and more effective than written or phone communication. It fosters brainstorming and collaboration.

Advertisement

In the 1990s, I left a company in which employees worked in the same building or locality for another in which employees usually worked with employees in other states. I found myself “telecommuting” from the office. Eventually, I began telecommuting from home. Though I appreciated the convenience of this arrangement, I found it far less stimulating. Perhaps not coincidentally, the most successful marketing campaigns had been developed years earlier in the company’s history, when employees worked together in the office.

Leslie K. Downey, Washington

GiftOutline Gift Article