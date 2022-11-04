Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jack Evans, a Democrat, represented Ward 2 on the D.C. Council from 1991 to 2020 and served on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board of Directors from 1992 to 1999 and 2015 to 2019. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight After more than a decade, the federal government might soon announce a new site for the FBI headquarters.

The original plan was canceled in 2017 by the Trump administration for being too costly, though some believed it was because President Donald Trump did not want a new hotel built at the current FBI building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C. — across the street from the hotel his company managed.

Now, sites in Landover and Greenbelt in Maryland and Springfield in Virginia are again being considered, but the FBI headquarters belongs in D.C. — and there’s a perfect place for it.

I have been working on this issue for decades. It is time for the federal government’s General Services Administration (GSA) to take control and finish this project.

The current FBI building is in terrible shape and needs to be torn down. The Post reported in 2015: “Beneath the headquarters of America’s premier crime-fighting organization, one of the parking ramps has been condemned because corroded pieces of the ceiling were falling on cars. Netting hangs on the Ninth Street facade to prevent broken concrete from hitting passersby 160 feet down on the sidewalk below. During a July fire drill, half of the building’s alarms didn’t go off.”

A new FBI campus needs to be built on federal land at Poplar Point — directly across the Anacostia River from Nationals Park.

Why there?

The federal government owns the land and could start work literally tomorrow. No need to involve the D.C. government, Maryland or Virginia It is bordered by the river on one side, making security easier. The Anacostia stop on Metro’s Green Line is nearby, and the location is accessible by car and bus from anywhere in the region. Building on this site would enable the FBI to consolidate all of its officers throughout the region without interference from local governments.

When this complex is complete, the GSA could tear down the Hoover Building and build a mixed-use project that includes residential, retail and commercial space and a hotel. The commercial space could house, among other things, the FBI headquarters offices, right where they currently are, across the street from the Justice Department and a 10-minute drive or Metro ride to the FBI campus at Poplar Point.

This is what the FBI leadership wants. This is a win-win situation for the federal government and for D.C. For the feds, the cost of the project is a fraction of what it would be at the proposed sites in Maryland and Virginia. This could be done quickly and would be convenient for the region. A new building at the Hoover site would continue the revitalization of Pennsylvania Avenue and put a valuable piece of property back on the tax rolls.

I was chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019. I visited the proposed Maryland and Virginia sites. They are clearly not suitable for the FBI campus, even though the Springfield site is closest to Quantico, which the GSA newly said is important, and all sites have Metro access.

I understand why politicians in Maryland and Virginia want it, but the FBI should not be used as a tool for economic development. It is too important. What I propose has been extensively studied and was outlined in a letter from me to the then-president in 2017.

It is time the federal government takes matters into its own hands and get the FBI project done. At Poplar Point.

