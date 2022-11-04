Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans can’t stop talking about their gains with Latino voters. In 2020, Donald Trump improved on his 2016 margin by 17 percentage points among Hispanic voters, winning almost 40 percent of the vote. The jury is still out in 2022, but polls suggest that the GOP has retained these gains.

Some Republicans believe that these improvements have staved off demographic doom — that Trump’s new Latino voters represent an infusion of life into the party, helping the GOP compete as the country grows browner and increasingly educated.

The problem: Trump’s gains with Latino voters aren’t large enough to secure future victories. In fact, Republicans could further increase their Latino vote share and still lose presidential elections. If the GOP wants to win the presidency again, the party needs to make sure it is not focusing on just one group — or favoring airy, long-term dreams over more effective short-term plans.

The Latino vote is not a panacea for the GOP

Trump’s gains with Hispanic voters were impressive. Republicans lost the group by a roughly 40-point margin in 2008, 2012 and 2016, and Trump brought that margin down to about 20 points in 2020.

But, in absolute terms, Trump’s new Latino voters don’t make up that much of the GOP. President Biden’s new college-educated White voters outnumbered them.

If Republicans only maintain Trump’s newfound Latino strength — without improving their margin with another group — they will continue to lose the national popular vote. Democrats still have the advantage with growing groups, such as Latino and Asian voters, while the White working class is shrinking.

And even if Republicans were to split Latinos 50-50 in 2024 — taking another huge bite out of the Democratic coalition — that would not guarantee they would win back the White House.

With 50-50 Latino support and everyone else voting exactly the same, the GOP would still lose the national popular vote by roughly two points. And new Latino Republicans would help the GOP only so much in the electoral college: Latinos are heavily concentrated in the Southwest, which limits how many states they could add to the GOP’s total.

None of this is to say that the Latino vote is unimportant. Latino Republicans helped Trump hold Texas and Florida, and they might give Republicans Senate seats in Nevada and Arizona on Election Day. But, in the long term, Latino voters alone would not bring the GOP back into a majority.

The answer lies in the rest of the GOP’s portfolio

Latino voters currently make up about 15 percent of all eligible voters, and they are projected to be 19 percent in 2036. That’s a fast growth rate. But, for the foreseeable future, more than 80 percent of all possible votes will still come from other groups.

If Republicans want to win the future, their easiest route would be to keep their Latino gains and do a bit better with these other demographics.

For instance, suppose that, in 2024, each voting bloc turned out at the same rate that it did in 2020 and that the GOP added four percentage points to its margin with Black voters; White, college-educated voters; and White, non-college-educated voters.

The result: Republicans would lose the popular vote by two points, but likely win the electoral college

A different scenario: Suppose the GOP couldn’t break through with Black voters or White, college-educated voters, but the party retained Latino voters and added six points to its margin with non-college-educated White voters (the exact level of improvement Trump saw in 2016). In this case, the Republicans could again compete in the electoral college.

Playing with the numbers this way — toggling GOP performance with multiple demographics at the same time — yields an almost infinite range of possible futures. But in most scenarios, the easiest path forward for the Republicans is simple: keep (or increase) Trump’s Latino vote share and gain a respectable number of votes from a couple more groups.

Aggressive, short-term thinking can generate GOP wins

Republicans don’t need a long-term plan to gain these new voters and stay competitive. They just need a series of effective short-term plans.

Trump showed Republicans the way in 2016. Before Trump’s rise, many powerful Republicans feared the party was aging and becoming obsolete, so they crafted appeals to a younger, diverse America. Trump threw those plans out the window, courted the GOP’s anti-immigration base, grabbed a shrinking segment of the electorate (Midwestern blue-collar White voters) and became president.

In 2020, Trump’s short-term thinking almost delivered another win. He held onto the same blue-collar White voters who powered his first run, and appealed to Latino voters by speaking to their economic concerns.

Nobody knows how the next Republican president will build a coalition. Maybe he or she will increase Trump’s share of the Latino vote and add some working-class Black voters. Maybe they will win back some of the college-educated suburbanites that Biden grabbed in 2020. It’s impossible to say.

But what we do know: Trump found just enough new voters to keep Republicans competitive into the early 2020s. If future Republicans continue to add to the coalition, a little bit at a time, they will stay competitive, too.

*Note: Some pollsters and analytics firms measure the “Latino” vote and others use the “Hispanic” category. These groups overlap, but they aren’t interchangeable. In this analysis, I use “Latino” as the default category and switch to “Hispanic” when I’m referring to a poll or data source that uses that category.

*The future scenarios are calculated using States of Change data and my own turnout assumptions (which essentially match the 2020 turnout rates). These simulations also assumed uniform swing — i.e. if Republicans gained two points with Black voters nationwide, they gained that much in every state. Real swings are not uniform and turnout will change, so these numbers should be seen as ballpark scenarios rather than precise forecasts.

*Special thanks to Ruy Teixeira for providing critical data from the Center for American Progress’s States of Change project. This analysis would not have been possible without his help.

