Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Angela D. Alsobrooks, a Democrat, is the Prince George’s County executive. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, the selection of a location for the new FBI headquarters is again moving forward after plans were stalled in 2017 under President Donald Trump. However, I am deeply concerned with recent developments in the site-selection process that undermine the Biden administration’s commitment to advancing equity.

The process for selecting a new FBI headquarters dates back to 2012, with 35 sites under initial consideration now down to three finalists. Prince George’s County has two of the three sites under consideration, in Greenbelt and Landover; the third site is in Virginia, in Springfield. Throughout the past decade, the General Services Administration (GSA) has said it would focus on access to transit, cost and environmental impact when selecting a new site.

Advertisement

Both Prince George’s sites are superior based on the criteria the GSA set in 2012. They include great transit and highway networks, access to quality amenities, proximity to an outstanding workforce and an unmatched STEM research ecosystem where the FBI could engage with public and private institutional partners to meet the new cyberthreats of the 21st century. And the sites are ready now.

Further, the Greenbelt site offers direct access to Metro, making it the only site that would not increase negative environmental impacts by putting more cars on the road. Landover, with a lot of available space, has unmatched security buffer options. My administration, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Maryland state leaders and our Maryland congressional delegation all agree that the two sites in Prince George’s remain the best options for the new FBI headquarters.

The GSA recently announced new selection criteria for the FBI headquarters, in which proximity to Quantico, Va., was added. It is heavily weighted and seemingly the deciding criterion. It also undermines a key priority of the Biden administration — advancing equity — that ranked only fourth out of GSA’s five criteria and has so little weight it barely registers. This is an abrupt change that favors the site in Springfield and clearly puts the Prince George’s locations at a disadvantage. We strongly believe equity should be prioritized, and we ask that it be given equal consideration along with the other criteria.

Advertisement

Prince George’s County is a majority-minority community whose population is more than three-fifths Black and about one-fifth Latino, and we have historically missed out on federal investments when it comes to government office space. Though we house 20 percent of the region’s federal workforce, we host less than 5 percent of the region’s federal office space.

Decisions such as this have major, and sometimes generational, effects on communities. The federal government’s decision in 1941 to situate the Pentagon on the west bank of the Potomac in Virginia created decades of additional and massive investment in the area. Likewise, the federal government’s decision to locate the National Institutes of Health in Montgomery County has had a similar effect. Federal centers have driven job and income growth in our region, and decisions about where to situate them have historically advantaged majority communities over minority communities such as Prince George’s.

The results of this lack of investment are clear. Median household incomes are 48 percent lower in Prince George’s County compared with Fairfax County, where the Springfield site is. Out of the largest 150 counties in the country, Fairfax ranks second in growth of income and wealth over time; Prince George’s ranks 142nd. Additionally, even though we have some of the same assets in availability of land and transit access, we have faced obstacles in attracting the same types of private investment that we see in jurisdictions such as Fairfax and Montgomery counties.

Advertisement

The GSA’s site-selection criteria represent policy decisions, and, again, it appears that some in the federal government are seeking to favor investing in the same communities that have historically received the majority of these investments for decades. Meanwhile, it appears communities of color, such as Prince George’s, again might get left behind.

It’s time for a change.

The Prince George’s sites clearly remain the best positioned to serve as the new home of the FBI headquarters. Our sites would provide the dedicated men and women of the FBI with modern, safe, world-class accommodations as they work daily to protect this nation from its threats. But just as important, situating the headquarters in Prince George’s would create long-overdue generational transformation and investment.

GiftOutline Gift Article