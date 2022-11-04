Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nearly five years ago, the Republican-led legislature in Virginia joined forces with Democrats who dominated Maryland and D.C. to establish an earmarked annual subsidy of hundreds of millions of dollars for Metro, the capital’s transit system, which opened in 1976. Weeks before the deal was clinched, many considered it a long shot. Ultimately, partisan rivals on both sides of the Potomac acknowledged that the region’s economic vitality was inseparable from the fiscal stability of the bus and rail network that binds it together, and they acted.

Today, a similar reckoning faces the region, and Metro, whose future is imperiled by a looming fiscal cliff that, left unaddressed, means passengers will face longer waits, reduced hours, shorter trains and other unhappy outcomes. The question is whether local officials and leaders in Richmond, Annapolis and the District will be as farsighted now as they were in the spring of 2018.

Metro’s general manager, Randy Clarke, has been on the job scarcely 100 days, and all the major problems he faces are ones he inherited. His early moves are encouraging — cracking down on turnstile-jumping fare-dodgers; pushing for an accelerated return of rail cars mothballed a year ago with wheel problems; ordering the agency to be more transparent; and, the symbolic scene-stealer, announcing the long-delayed opening of the Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport, set for Nov. 15.

That’s a promising start for the new boss at the United States’ third-largest transit network, who took the reins in July after having run a much smaller one, in Austin. It comes even as the system faces perennial problems with what is euphemistically referred to as its safety culture — too many employees ignore protocols and real threats — as well as other, more recent problems that Mr. Clarke acknowledges are serious headwinds. Those include a lingering pandemic-related passenger aversion to riding buses and trains, rising crime on transit nationwide, and Metro’s own reduced subway service since its wheel problems were detected a year ago, following a derailment.

He will need to grapple with all those issues, structural and cyclical, to give Metro a chance to tackle its greatest medium- and long-term menace: the budgetary chasm that spells painful service cuts next year, and draconian ones thereafter. Put simply, without an annual infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue, Metro will have no choice but to shrink bus and train availability in a way likely to drive away passengers even as the system struggles to woo them back. The result could be an existential threat for a system critical to the daily lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of local residents.

State and local leaders are understandably wary of seeking new funding sources for Metro — read: taxes — as surging inflation weighs on their constituents. Jeffrey C. McKay (D), chairman of the Board of Supervisors in the Washington region’s biggest locality, Fairfax County, in Virginia, has called on Congress to increase funding for Metro. His rationale is that more than half of Metrorail stations serve federal facilities, and one-third of the subway’s pre-pandemic rush-hour seats were occupied by federal workers.

Mr. McKay also insists that Metro simultaneously fix internal problems “that have led to a lack of confidence from both riders and nonriders.”

All true. Yet the fact is that Congress has not stood pat. It bailed out Metro with $2.4 billion in pandemic rescue funds over the past two years, and also contributes roughly nearly $500 million annually to the agency’s capital budget — about one-fifth of the total for construction, new vehicles and other major expenses.

What’s more, for years Mr. McKay himself has stressed the central role Metro plays in the region’s economic health. In an op-ed for The Post in 2017, he noted that for every dollar invested by Virginia in Metro and Virginia Railway Express, a commuter rail service serving Northern Virginia, the commonwealth gets back about $2.50, according to an analysis by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

The bottom line is that Metro is a regional system, and it’s up to the region to plug the system’s daunting operating budget deficits. They are projected at $185 million next year, over $500 million the following year and even more in subsequent years. And those numbers are optimistically predicated on a relatively robust rebound in subway ridership from its ongoing pandemic doldrums, which have depressed passenger counts to less than half their pre-covid levels.

That means Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, a Democrat, and the winner of next week’s gubernatorial contest in Maryland, along with local officials, should be preparing now for no-nonsense negotiations with Metro to avoid what could become a death spiral for the system. The goal is clear: a bump in annual dedicated revenue sufficient to ensure Metro’s ability to sustain pre-pandemic service levels, in line with Mr. Clarke’s own prescription. Fulfilling that goal is key to getting more workers back to the office and revitalizing not only the downtown core but also once-vibrant suburban commercial hubs.

Like Mr. McKay, other local and state leaders are right to demand simultaneous improvements in management, safety, operations and oversight. Beyond the wheel problems that have affected the system’s most modern rail cars, the 7000-series, Metro needs to show that it is tightening procedures that somehow enabled half the system’s roughly 500 train conductors to fall behind on their training, a problem divulged in the spring that forced dozens of them to be pulled from their day jobs, exacerbating delays. Incomprehensibly, Metro still lacks a permanent new inspector general months after the previous one was not reappointed by the agency’s governing board; that lapse will only feed criticism that waste, inefficiency and fraud are left unaddressed.

Mr. Clarke is clear-eyed about the challenge he confronts. “We can’t solve the financial conversation if I can’t dig us out of the trust and credibility gap of the last year,” he said in a meeting this week with The Post’s Editorial Board. At the same time, he said, “I can’t solve the financial problem on my own. We’ll either have an aspirational vision for Metro or, without [new] revenue, we are going to have service cuts.”

