In the coming elections, we have a choice between focusing on an immediate problem, inflation, or a long-term, much more important problem: the threat to our democracy. Periods of inflation are unavoidable, and governments have limited tools for dealing with inflation. Because their election campaign is based on inflation, Republicans have opposed measures that would mitigate inflation. Inflation will go away; losing democracy is more serious. Democracy, once lost, is difficult to bring back.

The threats to our democracy are distrust in our elections and media, using money to take over information sources and the three branches of our government, and losing our moral compass. We need to elect people who repeatedly call attention to the threats, weaken the influence of money and strengthen a free media that does not provide alternative facts.

Consider three Oct. 31 articles. A front-page article pointed out that right-wing figures are sowing doubt about the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Every time I think that the right wing cannot go lower, it proves me wrong. In her op-ed, “The biggest 2022 fight you’ve never heard of,” Ruth Marcus pointed out how conservatives are spending large sums to elect judges who will make decisions that favor conservative causes. The editorial “Paying a fair share” expressed concern that because the value of Meta stock has decreased, Mark Zuckerberg would lose money if we taxed wealth. The bigger problem is that some people have so much money that they could purchase all the media and social news companies. Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is an example. And Jeff Bezos owns The Post.