Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CRANSTON, R.I. — The GOP’s likeliest path to the House majority runs through some of the bluest states, where many independent voters feel the rising cost of living, are disappointed by one-party rule and are not nearly as anxious as some in red states about losing abortion access. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight If Allan Fung rides a red wave to victory in this Rhode Island congressional district that Joe Biden carried by 14 points two years ago, Republicans could net the six seats they need to retake the House from the Northeast alone.

That may be one of the bigger storylines coming out of Tuesday. Right now, not a single Republican from New England has a seat in the House. But Fung, a self-described centrist who served 12 years as mayor of Rhode Island’s second-largest city, is one of a number of Republicans, an endangered species in New England, who might be elected Tuesday.

Advertisement

Inflation is the top issue, far and away. As Fung glad-handed in the bleachers at two high school football games last Friday night, voters lamented increases in the price of home heating oil, worried about whether to heat or eat this winter, and expressed support for expanding energy production. “The economic ship is listing because of Biden’s failed policies,” said Fung, 52.

Follow James Hohmann 's opinions Follow Add

This district has nearly three the times number of Democrats than Republicans, but just over half of registered voters are unaffiliated. Conversations with more than three dozen independents — at a supermarket, a Dunkin’, a Family Dollar, a gas station and a tavern — suggested they may break decisively for Fung.

The median household income is lower in Rhode Island ($70,305) than in neighboring Massachusetts ($84,385) or Connecticut ($79,855), so residents tend to be more conscious of costs. During an afternoon of interviews, folks complained about rising rents, unaffordable child care and increasing health-care expenses. An elderly woman expressed concern that a man has started sleeping in his car on her street because he can’t get work. At the Twin Oaks bar, three guys were grumbling over clams and the World Series about gas prices being up 34 cents at a filling station down the road. A clerk at the dollar store told me her shop had to lock the restrooms because shoplifting has increased as inflation has spiked.

Advertisement

Facing Fung is Democrat Seth Magaziner, 39, state treasurer for the past eight years. His dad, Ira, was Bill Clinton’s health-care czar. In debates, the younger Magaziner blamed Big Oil and Big Pharma for rising prices. He proposes taxing windfall profits and says Fung is in the pocket of industry.

Republican ads depict “$eth” as a trust-fund kid whose donors sip champagne at fundraisers while laughing about how inflation isn’t ruining their vacations. “Magaziner was handed everything. ... But we can’t afford him in Congress,” commercials say.

Fung is the son of Chinese immigrants and recounts busing tables as a boy at the family restaurant they ran for 35 years. His class-based appeals are a reminder that the GOP is targeting non-college-educated blue-collar types, of all races, more than college-educated suburban White people who were historically the most coveted swing voters.

Advertisement

Magaziner urges voters to judge Fung “by the company he keeps.” His ads feature photographs of the former mayor wearing a Donald Trump beanie at the 2017 inauguration. During the debate, Magaziner said a vote for Fung is really a vote for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). To which Fung responded: “Seth wants six more years of Biden.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s internal polling has the race tied. Magaziner’s polling put Fung up three points in early October. Multiple surveys show that Fung holds a bigger lead among men than Magaziner has among women.

This may be because Fung says he wouldn’t vote for any national abortion ban. He also endorses efforts by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to codify abortion rights with religious liberty protections and to reform the Electoral Count Act to prevent a repeat of post-2020 chaos.

Advertisement

Talking with the mild-mannered Fung makes Democratic ads trying to link him to the Jan. 6 insurrection ring hollow. The comparisons to Taylor-Greene are equally silly.

If he wins, Fung might emerge as a moderating influence inside a likely House GOP majority that will be freighted with fringe figures. But if he goes to Congress and doesn’t practice what he’s preaching on the stump, he might get washed out to sea in 2024.

Because New England Republicans are still an endangered species.

GiftOutline Gift Article