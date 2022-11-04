Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The October jobs report, released Friday, was generally quite strong — overall payrolls rose by a higher-than-expected 261,000 jobs; previous months’ hiring numbers were revised upward; employers added jobs across almost every major sector. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Once again, these are not the kinds of numbers you would expect to see if the economy were actually in recession, despite widespread perception (among the general public, at least) that we’re already knee-deep in one.

Not all was hunky-dory, alas. Three key ways to think about the report:

1) What do these numbers mean for the midterms?

This was the last jobs report ahead of the elections, and you can expect President Biden and other Democrats to crow about their record-breaking job growth. Roughly 10.3 million jobs have been added since the month Biden was sworn in, an astounding figure. We’ve regained, on net, all the jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, and unemployment is not appreciably different from what it was pre-covid-19.

When Biden first took office, few people thought the labor market would recover this quickly.

However: Voters have been saying for a while that they’re not terribly worried about the availability of jobs. They’re much angrier about how more expensive everything has become. Plentiful jobs are great, obviously, but if those jobs don’t offer wages that keep up with the cost of everyday expenses, they might offer little comfort. We won’t get the next batch of inflation data (for October) until a couple of days after the midterms, but it’s likely to show once again that earnings growth fell behind price growth.

The salience of these price increases is, of course, good for the party out of power, and Republicans will continue to talk about it in every ad and stump speech — even if, as I’ve said many times over, they don’t have a plan for dealing with inflation, either.

2) What does the jobs report mean for Federal Reserve policy?

Job growth has slowed considerably, which is pretty much what the Fed wants to see. They want signs that the labor market is solid but cooling a little. However, demand for workers, relative to the number of workers available, is likely still troubling central bank officials.

Another recent report found that the number of job vacancies rose again in September, leaving about two openings per every unemployed worker. And the numbers released Friday showed that the size of the labor force then fell in October.

Labor shortages have been contributing to inflation pressures. These latest data suggest that problem will continue. It’s not entirely clear why people are dropping out of the workforce again; maybe the latest decline in labor force participation is just statistical noise and will be reversed again next month. But it probably doesn’t help that there’s still a lot less capacity in the child- and elder-care sectors than there was pre-pandemic, leaving many would-be workers without reliable options for caring for their family members.

In any case, all this means we should probably expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates for a good long while, even if, as Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell indicated earlier this week, they might start raising rates in smaller increments soon.

3) What do these numbers mean for recession risk?

As I said, this kind of job growth is not something you would normally associate with recession. And in fact when the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) surveyed its members last month, just 11 percent said they believed the United States was already in recession. By contrast, a whopping 58 percent of Americans overall believe we’re in recession, according to a YouGov survey.

This disconnect likely relates to the definition of recession: While the public uses the term “recession” to mean a time when something about the economy generally doesn’t feel good (including price growth), economists have a much more precise definition. In economics, a recession is when economic activity is declining, across the economy, for more than a few months; it generally covers a period when hiring, output, consumer spending, industrial production and other key measures are turning negative at the same time.

While most of those metrics still look pretty good, the fear is that they’ll start to contract soon. And in fact, that same NABE survey found that 53 percent of respondents expect a recession in the next year. Other surveys of economists and executives are similarly pessimistic.

The new jobs report doesn’t directly speak to this risk. But per No. 2 above, it is unlikely to deter the Fed from continued interest rate hikes, and those tightening financial conditions are among the biggest reasons that economists fear recession is nigh.

The Fed wants higher interest rates to dampen demand just enough to get price pressures down but not so much that it tanks the economy altogether. But the Fed has basically this one medicine for curbing inflation, and getting the dosage exactly right is challenging. The longer inflation remains uncomfortably high, the more aggressively Fed officials have to raise rates — and the greater the chance that they accidentally overshoot, as they have several times in the past.

One encouraging number in Friday’s report, however: The number of people employed by local governments (though not state governments) rose a tick. As I’ve noted elsewhere, state and local payrolls are well below their pre-pandemic levels; if there is indeed a downturn with a lot of private-sector layoffs, people will turn to their state and local governments for various safety-net services, so it’s helpful to have that government capacity in place ahead of time.

