Our country is in a dark place indeed when the hammer assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) devolves into a race to the bottom for the most salacious conspiracy theory [“Republican extremism is the ghoul in the room,” E.J. Dionne Jr., op-ed, Nov. 3]. Anybody with access to Twitter or other social media can see how gleefully these theories are being spread by gullible and uninformed individuals.