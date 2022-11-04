Our country is in a dark place indeed when the hammer assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) devolves into a race to the bottom for the most salacious conspiracy theory [“Republican extremism is the ghoul in the room,” E.J. Dionne Jr., op-ed, Nov. 3]. Anybody with access to Twitter or other social media can see how gleefully these theories are being spread by gullible and uninformed individuals.
That some officials and candidates choose to elevate these outrageous theories or to use the attack to score political points is deplorable. These reactions encourage more political violence to follow from deranged individuals.
R.E. Brevetti, Washington