A record $1.6 billion Powerball drawing might seem a strange occasion to discuss the waning oomph of the state lottery racket, but behind the mania lies stagnation. Bigger prizes are designed to revive woozy receipts. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight To understand the connection between eye-popping prizes and underlying decline, take a look at how the Powerball game works. Lottery players — roughly half of all Americans, according to studies — already know this, but for those who don’t play: The drawing scheduled for Nov. 5 has reached such dizzy heights because 38 consecutive Powerball drawings (13 weeks’ worth) had ended with no grand prize winner. The prize rolled over each time; more tickets were sold; the jackpot grew.

With more than a billion tickets sold, the whiffs can’t go on forever. But long stretches without a grand-prize winner is exactly what Powerball (and its sibling Mega Millions) is designed to produce. Winning the top Powerball prize is not like being hit by lightning; it’s more like being hit by lightning while reading Proust at Windsor Castle. You must have on your card all five of the digits chosen at random, with each digit having 69 possibilities. Plus, you must have the right Powerball number as well, which is chosen from 26 possibilities.

The odds against this are 292 million to 1. That’s a big number. In days, 292 million is equal to 800,000 years. In miles, it is roughly the average distance to Mars and back, or three trips from Earth to the sun. Anything with a 1-in-292 million chance of happening is about as close to zero chance as you can get.

In the infinitesimal space between zero chance and the tiniest of chances, a lot of dreams can gather.

Operators of the multistate game understand that players will buy the dream if it’s big enough. In 2015, as growth in lottery revenue began to flatten, game masters tweaked the rules to make the odds of success much smaller — and thus make top prizes much bigger. Eye-popping jackpots inspire media hype (guilty) and lure new players.

So far, the tweaked strategy has resulted in a holding pattern at best. Despite bigger prizes, the voluntary tax receipts paid by lottery players into state coffers — roughly 30 percent of the ticket price — remain flat at just under $30 billion per year (not counting the income taxes that winners must pay).

How much further should governments travel along this morally ambiguous terrain? The impulse to gamble appears to be hardwired in the human brain. According to the Bible, Roman soldiers gambled at the foot of the cross for the cloak of the crucified Jesus. The likeliest explanation for flat lottery revenue is the proliferation of alternative games of chance: casinos, online sports books, meme stocks, cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, the line between gambling and investing can at times be as diaphanous as silk lingerie; some of America’s greatest fortunes have been built on risky bets that paid one winner at the expense of a lot of losers. The Kennedy dynasty, for instance, got a big lift when patriarch Joseph P. shorted the Great Depression.

If people are determined to sink their money into the addictive jolt of gambling, isn’t it better that governments run the games and skim the profits, rather than, say, organized crime? By this same argument, states ran the bootleggers out of the booze business; now they’re racing down the slippery slope to legalize marijuana. The wages of sin, once a topic for preachers and theologians and payable at death, are now collected by the legislatures.

Who pays? The answers are surprisingly murky. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the top 60 to 80 percent of earners spend the most on lottery tickets, followed by those in the 20 to 40 percent quintile. That’s a mixture of people who arguably can and can’t afford the near-certain losses. Lottery defenders say that, at a buck or two per ticket, the games are cheap entertainment.

We might ask our governments to aim for more than mere bread and circuses, though. Government can edify as well as entertain. In contemplating the record Powerball, I found myself thinking of Oseola McCarty, the laundress of Hattiesburg, Miss., who saved her few spare nickels each week for 75 years, rather than gambling them away. She left $150,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi when she died in 1999.

The fund she endowed from hard work and thrift has grown to some $630,000. The goal is $1 million, which would support 20 scholarships per year of at least $2,000 each in perpetuity. Maybe a Powerball winner will read of McCarty and top off her fund. In this way, mere luck could pay tribute to the virtues that make dreams come true.

