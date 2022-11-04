Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The headline on Karen Attiah’s Oct. 27 op-ed, “Call me when White guys get canceled like Kanye,” was poorly written.

Far from excusing the actions of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, or justifying them on the basis of his skin color, Attiah bluntly and unequivocally called him out for his bigotry and antisemitism. She is owed an apology for such a misrepresentation.

If the editors truly believe West is worthy of sympathy and that his hateful behavior is somehow justified, they should have the decency and courage to put that in an editorial. Don’t try to lure wrong-thinking people into reading a column that will surely disappoint them, while misleading readers about the columnist’s real message.

Ronnie J. Kweller, Washington

A missing swan song

I was surprised the Oct. 23 Post included a long obituary for Lucy Simon, “Singer-songwriter composed Broadway’s ‘The Secret Garden,’” who died at 82 on Oct. 20 and was part of the Simon Sisters, but not one thing about the eldest sister, Joanna, who died one day earlier at 85, except as an aside in Lucy Simon’s obit.

Joanna Simon was an accomplished opera singer and became an award-winning journalist as part of PBS’s “The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour,” where she won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.

I’m not sure why one sister was worthy of lengthy coverage and the other only an afterthought.

Leslie Campbell, Oakton

Remembering ‘the first musician of Japan’

The death of Toshi Ichiyanagi closed the book on an important period in U.S.-Japanese cultural relations [“Experimental composer who straddled cultures,” Obituaries, Oct. 23]. Back in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, when I was cultural attache at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, we initiated an annual program to right the lack of contemporary American performing arts being introduced to Japan. Called Interlink, it focused on music and featured composers, string quartets, chamber orchestras and critics to show the best in current American composition to Japanese audiences. To make it more acceptable, we needed Japanese representatives on our executive committee and suggested Ichiyanagi as the chairman. He willingly joined, and through his influence, he wielded a significant effect on the Japanese scene. In his understated style, he was always questioning yet constructive. He was both a critic of previous events and an advocate of up-and-coming American musicians who should be brought to Japan. We had lively meetings often over sake late at night, and Ichiyanagi and I always came out good friends.

I always thought of him as “the first musician of Japan” and very much regret his death.

Robin Berrington, Washington

The writer is retired from the State Department.

A map of Outback Way would have helped

The Oct. 23 front-page article “Can Australia tame its remote Outback Way?” was very informative, but it could have been greatly improved if a map showing the main roads in Australia and the Outback Way had been included. It would have enabled the American audience to gain an appreciation of the immense size of the country and how few blacktop roads provide access to the interior of the continent. Unlike the Midwestern United States, the interior of Australia is quite arid, desolate and unpopulated and has few highways.

L. Michael Kaas, Arlington

Deep praise for a shallow-river map

What a thrill to see a well-designed and informative map to accompany the Oct. 28 front-page article “On the river, blues turn to browns.”

On this page, others have expressed their disappointment with the lack of maps in The Post, an opinion I share. Congratulations to Post cartographers Laris Karklis and Tim Meko for elegantly and effectively visualizing a great article on the shrinkage of the Mississippi River. I hope to see more like this.

Leo Dillon, Arlington

Why use the Russian name for a Ukrainian river?

The Post seems to consistently use the Russian name for the Dnipro River in Ukraine: Dnieper, as in the Oct. 23 news article “Another wave of strikes causes blackouts nationwide.” This seems a curious editorial choice in light of the ongoing Russian attempt to erase Ukraine’s culture and language.

Lev Raphael, Okemos, Mich.

Wake up, Post!

Michael de Adder’s Oct. 26 editorial cartoon was awful. How can The Post continue to allow articles, cartoons and opinions to make fun of a person who says he has a behavioral health issue? Kanye West, now known as Ye, is not a clown. He is a person struggling with a health issue. Goodness. Wake up, Post! Mental health care is sorely missing in today’s society. This biased, insulting and insensitive cartoon has no place in the media.

Bridget Zarate, Bethesda

More like Pop-eyesore

I strongly agree with Michael Zarowny’s Oct. 22 Free for All letter, “Surely there were better options than ‘Popeye’ to join the comics page.” The “Flashbacks” strip was the best. When it was there, I read the whole Comics section in a way that reserved it for last. Reading “Flashbacks” made the rest of the section interesting. I looked forward to it every week.

Adding “Nancy” was bad enough. Now I have to avoid reading “Popeye,” as well. The strip shown with Zarowny’s letter was decidedly not funny. If The Post can’t give us a weekly dose of local history and real human affairs after Patrick M. Reynolds’s retirement, at least get some new strips that are funny and enlightening. I suppose “Calvin and Hobbes” is no longer available.

Jonathan Sanford, Washington

In his Oct. 22 Free for All letter, “Surely there were better options than ‘Popeye’ to join the comics page,” Michael Zarowny bemoaned the replacement of “Flashbacks” with “Popeye.” I agree that the loss of “Flashbacks” was tragic (though the cartoonist retired) and that replacing it with “Popeye” was a foolish choice. My rationale is slightly different: When I watched Popeye on TV as a youth, I began to note its overuse of politically incorrect terminology and actions. I also remember a Post article from a couple of years ago about some wonderful, up-and-coming Black female cartoonists. Why not replace misogynistic “Popeye” with one of them?

Daniel B. Johnston, Gaithersburg

A puzzling placement

Please don’t put the crossword puzzle on the back side of Scrabble Gram, as was done on Oct. 24. This is the third time in the past few months. I do believe this has been brought to The Post’s attention in the past.

Pam Chappell, Bethany Beach, Del.

Exposing a blind spot

While ranting that letters are the opinions of the writers, when The Post carries the water for displays of blatant misinformation and racism by publishing letters such as the Oct. 25 letter “Neanderthals are among us,” it should expect objections.

Some of my distant relatives were Neanderthals, as were probably some of the author’s. More informed understanding of our relatives such as Neanderthals has been published for years. It is past time to retire the “cave man” and Neanderthal quips. It’s time to rethink using “otherness” reflexively. Would The Post publish Polish quips? Blonde quips? Black quips? It is not humor. It is ignorance that could be more fruitfully addressed with thoughtful discussion than was displayed with this letter. This only served to reveal a blind spot of the author, who otherwise is most likely a thoughtful person, and of The Post.

Kathleen D. McLynn, Washington

Clarifying a confusing clause

The Oct. 19 news article on mosquitoes’ attraction to different people based on body odor, “If you feel like a mosquito magnet, it’s probably because of how you smell,” was interesting, but I was a bit confused by the following: “The A. aegypti mosquitoes are known to live in tropical or subtropical climates, but the insect now breeds year-round in the District and parts of California.” The sentence is a bit unclear for those who don’t know where “subtropical” begins and ends.

Does it mean that outside the tropics or subtropics, the mosquitoes breed only in D.C. and parts of California? I would have been interested in clarification of where exactly they breed now. Perhaps it would have been clearer to say, “The insect now breeds year-round as far north as the District and parts of California.”

Alvin Hutchinson, Bethesda

Martin Weil’s radiant writing

I applaud Martin Weil’s weather articles in the Metro section. His writing is poetic and uplifting. Just one example from his Oct. 23 Metro piece, “Delightful warmth belies the calendar”: “Although we face a time of diminished daylight, Saturday seemed designed to cause us to celebrate what we had. The afternoon sun radiated a brilliance that almost denied the calendar.”

I don’t know whether online readers see beyond the headlines. If not, they are missing out on this special little gift.

Erin R. Devine, Arlington

How 1 reader sees a Weekend feature

Congratulations and many thanks to Kelsey Ables and the photographers for the Oct. 28 Weekend feature “How 7 artists see the big picture.” As aging Marylanders, my wife and I don’t drive around D.C. as much as we used to, so seeing pictures of the brilliant murals and learning about the artists were a real treat.

John T. Rich, Bethesda

Travel section is on the wrong side of the tracks

I was delighted when I saw that the Travel section featured scenic train travel in the Oct. 23 article “7 scenic train routes to see peak fall colors,” but then I was dismayed to see that it made no mention of our own Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

Isn’t it about time the Travel section stopped promoting exotic getaways? We are experiencing a climate emergency, and we all need to do things differently. Vacation closer to home and explore the vast treasures the Mid-Atlantic has to offer. What we do now will determine whether there is a habitable planet in the near future. Cutting down on unnecessary air travel is just a start.

Marney Bruce, Bethesda

A fault on pickleball coverage

I was disappointed with the lack of coverage in The Post of the n2Grate DC Open held at College Park. The Post had a nice article about Anna Leigh Waters’s rise to the top [“The teen queen of pickleball,” Sports, Oct. 20]. However, it would have been nice if The Post had followed that article up with the results of the pro matches (which were on CBS) as well as the many area players who participated in the tournament.

The sport has exploded over the past couple of years, and the national tournament in our backyard deserved to be covered.

Rick Gannon, Chevy Chase

How about a little cricket coverage?

Why is the international game of cricket not given any coverage in The Post?

It is a game played by most major countries except the United States, though even here it is slowly gaining fans.

Countries such as England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all play the game.

The recent T20 and ODI matches were played, and at least two networks in the United States carried it. It would be beneficial to all of us locally to have coverage of international cricket matches.

Tony Henry, Ashburn

Un-sports-department-like conduct

With an ever-growing number of people turning away from the printed word in favor of online information, it boggles the mind that the Sports department has decided to do away with its power rankings of teams in the National Football League as they once were presented. Now, instead of all the teams ranked, only the top five and bottom five are presented. Makes absolutely no sense.

Richard Busch, Leesburg

