Surprise, surprise, surprise! The Post has again not honored its own motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” The Oct. 30 Metro article “Top Md. offices are up for grabs as contentious campaign comes to a close,” one of the final articles covering Maryland political races before Tuesday’s election, failed to mention that there are five candidates for governor on the official ballot.
Readers might assume there were only the two the article deigned to mention. David Lashar (Libertarian), Nancy Wallace (Green) and David Harding (Working Class) were not listed in this or most previous articles covering the gubernatorial election. How is democracy being served by omitting 60 percent of the candidates?
David Griggs, Columbia
The writer was the Libertarian candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District in 2018.