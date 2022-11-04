The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion There are five candidates for Maryland governor, not two

November 4, 2022 at 3:06 p.m. EDT
A man fills out a ballot Oct. 31 during early voting at Westside Skill Center in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Surprise, surprise, surprise! The Post has again not honored its own motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” The Oct. 30 Metro article “Top Md. offices are up for grabs as contentious campaign comes to a close,” one of the final articles covering Maryland political races before Tuesday’s election, failed to mention that there are five candidates for governor on the official ballot.

Readers might assume there were only the two the article deigned to mention. David Lashar (Libertarian), Nancy Wallace (Green) and David Harding (Working Class) were not listed in this or most previous articles covering the gubernatorial election. How is democracy being served by omitting 60 percent of the candidates?

David Griggs, Columbia

The writer was the Libertarian candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District in 2018.

