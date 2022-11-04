Gift Article Share

When I was a kid, one of my favorite characters was Carmen Sandiego, the mysterious, globe-trotting woman with a fondness for stealing important cultural artifacts. My siblings and I would play “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” on our Sega Genesis, using our geographic and historical knowledge to try to track her and her henchmen. (Remember the pun names? Nosmo King, Lee & Bill Ding.) She didn’t even let time get in her way; “Where in Time Is Carmen Sandiego?” had us gumshoes tracking her across centuries or even millennia.

Hell, Carmen Sandiego might be the reason I was drawn to journalism in the first place.

The Carmen Sandiego to journalist pipeline https://t.co/UHvxu5TBJ1 — Susan Gonzalez (@TheNewsan) March 26, 2021

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that one of the topics that fascinates and stirs me most is the plundering of culture and heritage — in particular, the plundering of objects that hold meaning for a people or a nation.

Advertisement

I’ve written about the pressure on Western museums to return to Africa artifacts stolen during the colonial era — including, most recently, a column on the Smithsonian Institution’s agreement to return a significant portion of its Benin Bronzes (purloined by the British) to Nigeria.

Follow Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow Add

But cultural thievery during war and subjugation is not a thing of the past. It’s happening now.

Ukraine’s minister of culture and information policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, told the Associated Press last month that invading Russian forces have stolen thousands of cultural artifacts from almost 40 Ukrainian museums. Tkachenko said that losses from the destruction of cultural sites were estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of euros.

One of the most valuable objects taken, seized from the Museum of Local History in Melitopol, dates to the rule of Atilla the Hun: the 1,500-year-old Hun diadem, a tiara of gold, inlaid with semiprecious stones, of the kind buried in the graves of Hun women.

It’s not only washing machines.

🇷🇺 soldiers also snatched artifacts from almost 40🇺🇦 museums.

On this photo is a golden diadem of the Huns, a piece of a historical jewellery set from 90 items the ruscists stole from a Melitopol museum.

Once a war criminal, always a war criminal pic.twitter.com/GhIVRai2Hf — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 9, 2022

Museum officials tried to hide the diadem and other objects in a secret basement. But Russian forces managed to find the room and lifted the diadem along with 1,700 other artifacts.

Advertisement

When we speak of war and conquest, the headlines often focus on territory gains, death tolls and refugees. We don’t often speak of cultural desecration, which is its own crime against humanity. To plunder a nation’s valuables is intellectual and spiritual violence. It erases the markers of a people’s history, and robs and humiliates for generations after the fact. Just ask any person from a formerly colonized country how they feel when they see their cultural objects in a place like the British Museum.

I’ll be dedicating more words to stories about looted and contested objects, the fights to get them back, and what it means to reclaim culture and identity.

So watch this space! If you have suggestions for objects I should look into, send me an email.

Global Radar: Hollywood-washing colonial plunder

Speaking of plunder and colonial theft …

Advertisement

Years ago, I wrote about how Tiffany & Co. had announced it was part of efforts to source conflict-free gold in Congo, despite the fact that activists had long said that conflict minerals were not the main driver of instability and violence in the country.

Last year, I called out Tiffany again, this time for parading Beyoncé around as the first Black woman to wear the yellow Tiffany diamond, plucked from an apartheid-era colonial mine in South Africa. I said then and I still say now, there’s nothing aspirational about a wealthy Black woman wearing a diamond that, for many Africans, represents inequality, depredation and humiliation. Of course, Tiffany, attempting a rebrand to appeal to a “modern” audience, wants to hop on the “social justice meets hip-hop” train. Instead, it has drawn a flood of social media backlash and a reckoning over the colonial history of the Tiffany diamond.

This week, the grand dame of diamond companies joined the “first Black woman to work for us” train. De Beers announced that Kenyan Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o would be its first global ambassador:

I've spent so much of my morning trying to understand this. Lupita is partnering with a diamond company with deep roots in colonial extraction across Africa to "empower" African women?? pic.twitter.com/WJ3XPBBA7d — Marius Kothor (@MariusKothor) October 29, 2022

I have a lot more thoughts about luxury Western companies that extract wealth from Africa while blackwashing their image — and do so under the guise of “global women’s empowerment.” (Expect a column.) But it’s hard to understand how an African celebrity is willing to partner with a ruthless carte l company such as De Beers, which was once run by founder Cecil Rhodes, the notoriously racist colonizer.

I’m a Grade AAA-level cynic when it comes to these things. As I said in the case of Tiffany and Beyoncé, ordinary Black people and Africans aren’t the target market. These gestures are used by White companies to signal and market to non-Black, wealthy customers who want to feel better about buying diamonds. Color me unimpressed.

Home Front: RIP Takeoff and the rap world’s body count

Some tragic news out of my home state, and for the world of music and hip-hop: On Tuesday, Kirshnik Khari Ball, a.k.a. “Takeoff” from the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston outside a bowling alley. He was only 28. The group’s record label said he was hit by a stray bullet.

Advertisement

This is an incalculable loss for Southern rap. Migos’s music has been a part of the soundtrack to my young adult life. A couple of their songs are among my favorites: “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee.” Takeoff and his groupmates, Quavo and Offset, helped revitalize Atlanta hip-hop. Jon Caramanica of the New York Times wrote an excellent memorial analysis of Migos’s importance to the rap game.

Premature death has taken a number of iconic male rappers in the past several years. DMX, Coolio, Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, DJ Kay Slay, Biz Markie — to name just a few. Drug overdoses, sickness and gun violence are stealing from Black American culture.

Black men deserve to grow old.

Fun Zone: Get that ‘security guard’ … a contract!

It’s been a heavy week, but this video brings a smile to my face every time I watch it. A man who appears to be a security guard blocks the dance routine of the University of Tennessee’s dance squad. Watch what happens when he gets confronted:

Apparently, it was Michael Galyean’s 20-year dream to dance. He’d wanted to try out for the school’s cheer team when he was in high school, never worked up the nerve to do it and regretted his decision for more than two decades. Until now. According to Galyean, the University of Tennessee dance squad contacted him and asked if he wanted to join their routine, and the rest is viral internet history.

Advertisement

Galyean wrote about the experience on Instagram, saying to his high school self, “Keep pushing, keep trying and keep being you. You’re gonna be ok kid.” Let it be a lesson to all of us and our younger selves: It’s never too late to pursue your dream.

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article