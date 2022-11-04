Washington Commanders owner Daniel M. Snyder might not know how to build a winning football team or repair a racially insensitive franchise, but he does know how to keep himself in power in the face of endless controversies of his own making. After all that has happened, Mr. Snyder has apparently escaped with a relative slap on the wrist from the National Football League. Instead, he may well have manufactured a new scenario, pretending to be serious about possibly selling his team, which will give him all the cover he needs to reestablish control [“Snyder considers sale of his NFL team,” front page, Nov. 3].