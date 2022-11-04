Washington Commanders owner Daniel M. Snyder might not know how to build a winning football team or repair a racially insensitive franchise, but he does know how to keep himself in power in the face of endless controversies of his own making. After all that has happened, Mr. Snyder has apparently escaped with a relative slap on the wrist from the National Football League. Instead, he may well have manufactured a new scenario, pretending to be serious about possibly selling his team, which will give him all the cover he needs to reestablish control [“Snyder considers sale of his NFL team,” front page, Nov. 3].
Not only has this stall allowed him to return from his suspension as the franchise’s visible leader, almost without comment from the Washington media, but it keeps the media guessing. That will give him plenty of time to finish riding out the storm. Then Mr. Snyder will continue as owner of the Commanders for many more years, after explaining that Bank of America has recommended to its client that he not sell his franchise or that he sell only a minority position.
The other plausible scenario is that the NFL, behind the scenes, is forcing him to sell. Finding out what is behind Mr. Snyder’s sudden change in direction is the real story here.
John Weston Parry, Silver Spring