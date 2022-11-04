Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sophia A. Nelson, a former House Republican Congressional Investigative Committee counsel, is the author of “Be the One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned Taking Care of Everyone but Me.” I do not know Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). I have never met him. The people I know who work for him all say the same thing: He’s smart, inquisitive, decent, a devoted Christian and family man with a big heart and a good soul.

Like many here in the commonwealth, I watched with great concern last Friday as Youngkin stumbled on his words at a campaign rally for Virginia 7th Congressional District Republican nominee Yesli Vega as he weighed in on the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Youngkin started with a proper message — “There’s no room for violence anywhere — and then came the “but” — “but we’re going to send [Pelosi] back to be with him in California.”

I knew Youngkin had really stepped in it and was going to get grief for his words. And get grief he did. One example was Karen Tumulty’s skewering in her hard-hitting Post op-ed, “I’m sorry I said nice things about Glenn Youngkin.”

He tried to clean up his comments on Newsmax with host Greta Van Susteren, but the outcry grew louder. I felt for him because I know what it is like to get pummeled for off-the-cuff remarks. Once it’s out there, it’s not going away without a lot of social media anger and threats being directed your way.

Youngkin’s press aide sidestepped the issue in a statement: “As the governor clearly said, the assault on Paul Pelosi was wrong and there is no place for violence. He wishes him a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.” At that point, it was clear that the Youngkin team knew he got it wrong but still couldn’t get it right.

Youngkin finally spoke from his heart — almost six days too late. As reported by CNN: “At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi’s husband was atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job.”

No, he didn’t.

What took so long? Moreover, why would such a decent man say such a thing in the first place? I think the short answer is he got caught up in the partisan rhetoric of a hotly contested congressional campaign. Youngkin, a political novice, simply did not pivot properly to the serious issue of Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband being bludgeoned with a hammer in his home.

He got caught up. Isn’t that the great dilemma of our time? We get caught up on our social media feeds. In our tribal rallies and grievances. In our caricatures of people — Nancy Pelosi has been demonized for decades by the right. We get caught up in our own pride and prejudices about “them” versus the righteous “us.” Youngkin became a victim of his own making because he is caught betwixt and between who he is at his core: decent Christian businessman, family man-turned Republican rising star in a Republican Party that is wholly owned by former president Donald Trump and dark, angry and at times violent MAGA forces.

Youngkin’s problems are not limited to his Pelosi gaffe, though. If he wants to run for a national office in 2024, he is not going to be able to walk the tightrope he artfully walked in Virginia in 2021.

Youngkin has openly supported controversial anti-democracy election-denier candidates in 2022, including Arizona’s Kari Lake and Michigan’s Tudor Dixon. Youngkin says he wants to see Republicans win and govern. As a former Republican, I get that, but at what cost to American democracy?

Though I did not vote for him because he campaigned on “election integrity” and the critical race theory boogeyman, I was hopeful about the Virginia Republicans’ historic victory last November. As a conservative woman of color, I hoped Youngkin would govern from the center. I joined a group of prominent Virginia Republicans who endorsed Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe because we feared Trump and his election deniers would bring their anti-democracy divisiveness to Virginia. Here, we honor free and fair elections and concede when we lose. Just ask the Virginia state delegate who won his seat in 2017 — maintaining Republican control of the chamber — in a coin toss. The Democrat who lost that coin toss did not protest. She did not storm the state Capitol or incite the death and injury of law enforcement officials. We don’t do that in Virginia.

Here’s my point: Youngkin must lean into and answer to the higher calling of his faith. Our Christian faith teaches us to feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to sow love and unity, to help the oppressed be free and to teach men how to be self-sufficient and entrepreneurial. Youngkin excels when he is among the diverse people of Virginia. Consider his historic partnership with Petersburg that, if successful, will bring new jobs, dignity and opportunity to the majority Black city. Or his commitment to the full funding of Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities, or his wonderful work just this past week with Virginia HBCUs and the Urban League.

Youngkin has to choose between playing to the darker impulses of the angry, divisive Trump forces, or leading the once-great Republican Party out of the wilderness like a modern-day political Moses. But to do that he must challenge the pharaoh, not placate him. He must lean into his vision for healing what ails America. All of America. He must lead as a good man with a good soul. God knows Republicans need that now more than ever.

