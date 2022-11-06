George F. Will argued in his Nov. 3 op-ed, “Both Biden and Harris should bow out in 2024,” that “both Biden and Harris should bow out in 2024.” I disagree that President Biden should go. There is no Democrat on the horizon who can match his experience and his morality. But Vice President Harris must go.
I suggest that Mr. Biden consider Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as his running mate. She would provide a strong and credible alternative conservative voice in White House deliberations. And she would bring with her the large number of true Republicans who might otherwise vote for the insurgent and anti-democracy “Republican” opposition candidate.
Jack McAndrews, Fairfax