The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Biden-Harris ticket in 2024

November 6, 2022 at 12:23 p.m. EST
President Biden and Vice President Harris on June 13 at the White House. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

George F. Will argued in his Nov. 3 op-ed, “Both Biden and Harris should bow out in 2024,” that “both Biden and Harris should bow out in 2024.” I disagree that President Biden should go. There is no Democrat on the horizon who can match his experience and his morality. But Vice President Harris must go.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

I suggest that Mr. Biden consider Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as his running mate. She would provide a strong and credible alternative conservative voice in White House deliberations. And she would bring with her the large number of true Republicans who might otherwise vote for the insurgent and anti-democracy “Republican” opposition candidate.

Jack McAndrews, Fairfax

Loading...