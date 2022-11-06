Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The spin in vegan activist Wayne Pacelle’s Oct. 28 letter, “Farm animal welfare,” claiming that the pork industry is supportive of California Proposition 12 — a law that bans the sale of almost all pork produced in the United States from being sold in the Golden State — would give “Baghdad Bob” a run for his money.

Despite Mr. Pacelle’s claim that Tyson Foods and other pork farmers are ready to comply with Prop 12, a Tyson executive swore under oath that the law would “cause severe harm to Tyson” and “Proposition 12 could force Tyson to exit, in whole or in part, from the California market for whole pork products.”

And despite Mr. Pacelle’s assertion that California’s wide-reaching ban would be implemented “without any price shocks,” a 2021 report from the Hatamiya Group estimated that prices could jump as much as 50 percent. Economics 101 tells us that banning most pork from California will cause a price surge.

James Bowers, Arlington

The writer is managing director of the Center for Consumer Freedom.

GiftOutline Gift Article