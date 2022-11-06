Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his public school email tip line — billed as a channel for parents to report teachers who discuss “inherently divisive” concepts — it seemed like a noxious new front in the culture wars. In the end, it turned out to be public relations flimflammery.

Mr. Youngkin, a Republican who won an upset victory in his first race for public office last year, remains a political novice — despite his apparent presidential ambitions. But he’s proven a quick study in the art of exciting his base with puffs of partisan hot air.

That was his M.O. in the gubernatorial campaign, when he denounced the teaching in Virginia schools of critical race theory, which is actually not taught in Virginia’s schools. He deployed a similar move when, immediately upon being sworn in, he issued an executive order banning instruction in those diabolic “divisive” concepts.

Then, 10 days after being inaugurated in January, Mr. Youngkin struck again, having evidently determined that public schools were an effective foil. He unveiled his tip line as an explicit invitation to parents to lodge ideological complaints against teachers peddling “inherently divisive” material “to make sure we’re rooting it out.”

It turns out the tip line was an inherently vapid concept. After months of litigation initiated by media outlets, including The Post, the Youngkin administration last week released 350 tips received before the line was terminated, with no announcement, in September. (A much greater but unknown number of emails were not released, owing to the governor’s specious argument that his “working papers and correspondence” are not subject to public disclosure.)

It turns out the tip line was terminated because tips had dried up. So much for the outrage Mr. Youngkin seemed intent on generating. And judging from those emails that were released, the outrage itself seemed often at a loss for what might actually be outrageous.

Some tipsters wanted to say nice things about teachers — not exactly what the governor had in mind. One griped that a reading assignment was “sympathetic” to immigrants; another fretted that free online tutoring offered by one local school district might provide “unknown perverts” an introduction to pupils. Several tipsters didn’t like the idea that “gender identity” was included in the family life curriculum. One mother in Spotsylvania County wanted school libraries to remove seven books from the shelves, on the basis that she found them “grooming in nature.”

As far as reporters who reviewed the emails could determine, none of the tipsters had received a response from the governor or state education officials.

There is an actual problem concerning teachers in Virginia and elsewhere in the country: There aren’t enough of them to fill classrooms. Mr. Youngkin himself got around to addressing that in September, when he issued a directive easing recruitment and retention rules, and granting additional funding.

That raises a question: How many teachers have left the profession because they got tired of politicians using them as a punching bag? The answer may be “inherently divisive.”

