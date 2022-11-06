Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

And yet, the Library of Congress sees no problem with opening an exhibit that, to add insult to injury, is provided by even more White people (Jay I. Kislak), who spent his life exploiting the history of Indigenous people to collect cultural artifacts that he had no right to.

The Library of Congress also significantly minimized the tragic effects of colonization in America in the quotes provided for the article. In a repugnant oversimplification, their statements for the article senselessly reduced the genocide of roughly 60 million people over 300 years down to a pathetic statement that the “period was violent.”

Before colonization, the Americas had a population that rivaled the population of Europe. And yet, to honor them, the Library of Congress displays artifacts gained through the exploitation of Indigenous cultures by rich White men in a building built by colonizers on land stolen by colonizers in a building named after the man who made Native genocide an American pastime for much of the 19th century.

Though the Library of Congress is right that this is a big step, it is wrong in thinking it is a step forward. As long as our institutions remain rooted in genocide, cultural appropriation and exploitation, their pathetic attempts at representation will forever remain steps back. Back into a history that we pretend does not exist. A history that continues to be relegated to backrooms in White institutions.

Matthew Davidson, Reston

