Opinion Library of Congress’s Native cultures exhibit is tone-deaf

November 6, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EST
Patrons walk through the Main Reading Room of the Library of Congress's Thomas Jefferson Building in 2019 in D.C. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

The Library of Congress’s announcement of the addition of an exhibit on Native cultures of the Americas in the Thomas Jefferson Building is tone-deaf and minimizes a vicious history [“Library of Congress gets $10M for early Americas gallery,” Metro, Nov. 3].

Thomas Jefferson was the writer of the Declaration of Independence and our third president, but through his famed Louisiana Purchase he also became, arguably, a founder of the United States’ belief in Manifest Destiny. He was also a supporter of the rampant genocide and colonization of Indigenous peoples in North America by the newly born United States. Putting an exhibit on Native cultures in a building named after a man who strove to exterminate those cultures is an insult to the history of Indigenous peoples in the Americas.

And yet, the Library of Congress sees no problem with opening an exhibit that, to add insult to injury, is provided by even more White people (Jay I. Kislak), who spent his life exploiting the history of Indigenous people to collect cultural artifacts that he had no right to.

The Library of Congress also significantly minimized the tragic effects of colonization in America in the quotes provided for the article. In a repugnant oversimplification, their statements for the article senselessly reduced the genocide of roughly 60 million people over 300 years down to a pathetic statement that the “period was violent.”

Before colonization, the Americas had a population that rivaled the population of Europe. And yet, to honor them, the Library of Congress displays artifacts gained through the exploitation of Indigenous cultures by rich White men in a building built by colonizers on land stolen by colonizers in a building named after the man who made Native genocide an American pastime for much of the 19th century.

Though the Library of Congress is right that this is a big step, it is wrong in thinking it is a step forward. As long as our institutions remain rooted in genocide, cultural appropriation and exploitation, their pathetic attempts at representation will forever remain steps back. Back into a history that we pretend does not exist. A history that continues to be relegated to backrooms in White institutions.

Matthew Davidson, Reston

