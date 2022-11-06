The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Montgomery’s resolution against antisemitism excluded true debate

November 6, 2022 at 12:10 p.m. EST
Night falls over the Montgomery County Council Office Building on April 24, 2019, in Rockville. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The Nov. 2 Metro article “Md. county denounces anti-Jewish sentiment” detailed the divisive and controversial nature of the Montgomery County Council’s adoption of a new definition of antisemitism (the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition) that conflates criticism of Israel as being antisemitic. Thirty-eight organizations pushed back on this resolution, including a number of Jewish organizations. We were denied a public hearing, and there were closed-door negotiations that we were excluded from participating in.

In the article, Ron Halber, the lobbyist putting forward the bill, commented that only individuals who are Jewish should provide feedback on antisemitism definitions. However, this resolution is also anti-Palestinian, so there are many stakeholders who are impacted by the redefinition. Stakeholders who are negatively affected by any public policy should not only be at the table but also at the center of discussion.

Susan Kerin, Rockville

The writer is chair of Peace Action Montgomery.

